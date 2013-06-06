NEW YORK, June 6 After tapering to a 2013 low on Tuesday, trading in natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange picked up sharply on Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

Investors had moved to the sidelines over the last week as front-month natural gas futures seesawed on either side of $4 per million British thermal units and left players puzzled about the market's next move.

CME Group data showed futures volume on Tuesday slid to just 184,724 contracts, its lowest since late December.

Trading ranges had narrowed, volatility had shrunk and futures open interest had pulled back for seven straight sessions, all signs of a market waiting for a breakout.

Bearish traders have been on the defensive for much of this year after cold late-winter weather and a chilly spring helped drive prices up to a 21-month high of $4.444 in early May.

But volume spiked on Thursday as weak longs bailed and new shorts piled in after an unexpectedly-large weekly inventory build drove front futures down to a three-month low of $3.839.

"The bears have been waiting in the wings, but today's triple-digit inventory build gave them some momentum," said Dean Rogers, senior analyst at Kase & Co in New Mexico.

Trade had already topped 300,000 lots by mid-afternoon on the sell-off that easily blew through important technical support in the $3.90 area.

Chart traders said a weak close and a rise in open interest today could signal that the bears had regained some measure of control, at least until a broader-based heat wave forces homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.

The temperature forecast for June looks set to fall well below the heat seen last year at this time, meaning the summer cooling season may be getting off to a slow start.

"I don't think we're moving into a bear market like we saw last year, but we've probably seen the highs for the time being as the market cycles to the downside and looks to establish a new floor in the mid-$3 range," Kase & Co's Rogers said. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Chris Reese)