By Joe Silha
| NEW YORK, June 6
After tapering to a 2013 low on
Tuesday, trading in natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange picked up sharply on Thursday after a
government report showed a weekly inventory build well above
market expectations.
Investors had moved to the sidelines over the last week as
front-month natural gas futures seesawed on either side
of $4 per million British thermal units and left players puzzled
about the market's next move.
CME Group data showed futures volume on Tuesday slid
to just 184,724 contracts, its lowest since late December.
Trading ranges had narrowed, volatility had shrunk and
futures open interest had pulled back for seven straight
sessions, all signs of a market waiting for a breakout.
Bearish traders have been on the defensive for much of this
year after cold late-winter weather and a chilly spring helped
drive prices up to a 21-month high of $4.444 in early May.
But volume spiked on Thursday as weak longs bailed and new
shorts piled in after an unexpectedly-large weekly inventory
build drove front futures down to a three-month low of $3.839.
"The bears have been waiting in the wings, but today's
triple-digit inventory build gave them some momentum," said Dean
Rogers, senior analyst at Kase & Co in New Mexico.
Trade had already topped 300,000 lots by mid-afternoon on
the sell-off that easily blew through important technical
support in the $3.90 area.
Chart traders said a weak close and a rise in open interest
today could signal that the bears had regained some measure of
control, at least until a broader-based heat wave forces
homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.
The temperature forecast for June looks set to fall well
below the heat seen last year at this time, meaning the summer
cooling season may be getting off to a slow start.
"I don't think we're moving into a bear market like we saw
last year, but we've probably seen the highs for the time being
as the market cycles to the downside and looks to establish a
new floor in the mid-$3 range," Kase & Co's Rogers said.
