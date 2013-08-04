BRIEF-SM Prime Holdings announces bond issues
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
WELLINGTON Aug 5 The New Zealand dollar slid nearly 1.5 percent on Monday on concerns about contamination of dairy products, the country's biggest export earner.
The kiwi fell to a low of $0.7693 from about $0.7840 in late New York trading on Friday. It trimmed some of its losses and settled around $0.7710/20.
The currency's fall followed news that New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, said on Saturday it had found bacteria which can cause botulism in some of its dairy products, prompting China to recall affected products.
Dairy products account for around a quarter of New Zealand's export earnings.
(Gyles Beckford)
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.
LONDON, March 7 A recent surge in North Sea deals, driven by private equity money, will inspire other investors to spend more in the ageing basin where gross revenue has turned positive for the first time in five years, Britain's oil lobby said.