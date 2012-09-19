UPDATE 2-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
WELLINGTON, Sept 20 The New Zealand dollar gained strongly on Thursday after stronger than expected domestic economic growth data.
Official data showed gross doemstic rising 0.6 percent in the three months to June 30, against expectations for a 0.3 percent gain.
The kiwi rose to a session high of $0.8295 from around $0.8250 beforehand.
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Top U.S. hedge funds trimmed bets on a group of closely-watched technology stocks in the fourth quarter in an apparent effort to cut their losses following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, regulatory filings showed.
* Leagold Mining files amended and restated preliminary prospectus with indicative pricing range and expanded offering syndicate