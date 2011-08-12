By Nethelie Wong and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Aug 12 Offshore yuan bonds have held
up remarkably well over the past week despite a surge in global
market volatility, suggesting expected renminbi appreciation and
investors' need for portfolio diversification have made them a
small haven.
Apprehensive traders who worried that the violent moves in
financial markets this week would spark a selloff in the
so-called "dim sum" bond market were greatly relieved that these
bonds traded in a narrow range or in some cases even posted
gains.
China's government bonds denominated in offshore yuan --
widely considered to be a benchmark for this market -- were
among the most actively traded with yields on its 2013, 2015 and
2020 bonds trading two to three basis points lower on the week.
"(Dim sum) bonds did quite well given the overall
market volatility. While institutional money and banks largely
stayed away, there was good demand from private banks and high
net worth individuals," said a fund manager who oversees an
Asian bond fund that has offshore yuan holdings.
Daily volatility of the more liquid dim sum bonds has been
roughly 5 bps this week, which is low compared with, for
example, Indonesia, where bonds have traded in a 20-30 bps
range.
The pool of offshore yuan in Hong Kong has been growing, but
at 550 billion yuan, it is still tiny compared to the depth of
other Asian local currency bond markets.
Overall volume in the secondary market for offshore yuan
bonds was thin with very few sellers because many investors
preferred to ride out the week by holding on to their existing
bonds, though some were buying more, traders said.
Bonds from major state-owned enterprises and global
companies were confined within narrow price ranges.
For example, China Resources Power 3.75 percent
bond due in November 2015 was quoted around 3 percent while
Caterpillar's 1.35 percent due July 2013 was around 1.4
percent, broadly unchanged over the week.
Beijing's decision to move the yuan's midpoint higher by 0.7
percent in a week has raised speculation that authorities may be
cranking up the pace of yuan appreciation after letting it
stagnate for months. That may have also contributed to the solid
performance of dim sum bonds.
The moves in the midpoint fixing break historical precedent,
Gavekal strategists said. Previously in times of tension in
international markets, China's default reaction has been to
"freeze like a deer in headlights and prevent any currency
appreciation at all costs ," they said in a note.
The solid performance of dim sum bonds should push investors
to make a beeline for the Chinese Ministry of Finance's jumbo 20
billion yuan ($3.13 billion) offer next week.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Spot trading in offshore yuan this week surged, and the
premium of offshore yuan over its mainland counterpart widened
to the most in three months after the People's Bank of China
fixed a series of record high midpoints this week, signalling
more gains ahead.
* China's Ministry of Finance held a roadshow on Monday for
its third dim sum bond in Hong Kong. In a first, high level
officials like Vice Premier Li Keqiang and heads from the five
big banks in China will attend a ceremony next week
demonstrating the government's firm support for yuan
internationalization.
* The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it will
introduce a platform, called the Trading Support Facility, this
year to facilitate trading in yuan-denominated shares in the
secondary market. The sole RMB-denominated issue, Hui Xian REIT
, has seen light trading since shares listed in April
this year.
* On deal street, New Focus Auto Tech Holdings , a
manufacturer and distributor of automotive electronics and
power-related parts and accessories, is about to make its debut
via a 200 million yuan bond deal at a yield of 3.75 percent.
* Hong Kong-listed Pharmaceutical firm United Laboratories
International Holdings Ltd is seeking a one billion
yuan three-year amortising term loan. A number of banks was last
heard to be bidding for the loan.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Profile of CNH bond issuers:link.reuters.com/wuj23s
As the volume of outstsanding offshore yuan bonds inches
closer to the 200 billion yuan mark, Chinese banks and companies
in the mainland and Hong Kong have cornered the market,
accounting for more than 70 percent of total issuance.
LEAGUE TABLES
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): #
of issues:
1. HSBC 22,452.5 41
2. Standard 11,508.8 23
Chartered Bank
3. Deutsche Bank 6,694.3 11
4. RBS 5,563.5 11
5. JPMorgan 5,200.0 5
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of August 11
RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker-Dip in yuan deposit growth may be temporary
Offshore yuan compilation PDF available
r.reuters.com/xyz72s
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
<0#CNHBOND=>
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Vikram Subhedar and
Jacquelie Poh at Basis Point)