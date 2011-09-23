By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, Sept 23 Expectations for yuan depreciation are spreading in the wake of a sharp selloff of other Asian currencies and may have a profound impact on the offshore renminbi market that has just become comfortable with longer-maturity bonds.

Hunger for higher yield on yuan-denominated paper and desire for portfolio diversification have driven investors up the yield curve of the so-called dim sum bond market in recent weeks.

However, widespread liquidation of positions in Asian currencies amid global market turmoil extended to the yuan this week, causing the non-deliverable forwards market to reflect depreciation over the next 12 months for the first time since March 2009.

Without the expected boost of currency strength, the dim dum bond market's low yields, even for paper with maturities beyond three years, may lose their attractiveness in the near term and leave the issuance queue on hold.

On Wednesday, German manufacturer BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate sold a 2 billion yuan ($313 million) three-tranche debut dim sum bond.

The transaction was the first three-tranche dim sum bond from a foreign corporate issuer, and included a rare 7-year tranche, resulting from a "reverse enquiry" -- a process in which an investor directly negotiates with a prospective issuer for a private placement.

This is only the second time a 7-year tranche has been added in response to reverse enquiry, with France's Air Liquide privately placing 7-year paper at 3.95 percent for 850 million yuan earlier this month.

Around the same time, tech firm Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc priced a 500 million yuan five-year bond at 4.25 percent.

Issuance in the third quarter so far has averaged 13 billion yuan per month, more than the average of 10 billion since last July, even as the international bond markets froze and investors dumped Asian debt in the secondary market, prompting banks to remain optimistic about supply in the near term.

Deutsche Bank believes dim sum bond issuance will ultimately remain strong because recent guidelines for yuan-denominated foreign direct investment will encourage foreign companies to raise renminbi funding.

However, the pipeline faces formidable obstacles in the near term. Foreign investors this month have been slashing exposure to Asian currencies and hedging against further weakness, causing some one-way bets on further appreciation of even the yuan to fold.

The yuan traded in Hong Kong has weakened sharply and even one-year yuan non-deliverable forwards reflect expectations for depreciation against the dollar for the first time since March 2009.

"As long as this volatility continues, we should see investors sidelined though we are seeing some enquiries from some buyers for offshore yuan and yuan-linked assets," said the head of FX trading at a Chinese Bank in Hong Kong.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* For the first time since the birth of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong last July, the offshore yuan traded at weaker levels than the onshore market. Traders attributed to the weakness to the overall bearish sentiment towards Asian currencies and liquidation of long yuan positions by banks and hedge funds.

* "Money has flooded into the CNH market but the main attraction has been hopes of further yuan appreciation, with low yields etc not really providing a justification to be long CNH. Obviously with the yuan appreciation trend now under threat (at least in the near term) we seeing investors head for the exit," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore.

* A couple of prominent foreign names hit the offshore yuan bond market. U.S.-based Yum Brands and BSH Bosch both raised funds in the market this week.

* At the end of June 2011, there were a total of 180 banks participating in the renminbi clearing platform in Hong Kong, of which 157 were branches and subsdiaries of foreign banks and overseas branches of Chinese banks, the central bank said.

* The Elephant meets the Dragon. India will now allow local companies to raise funds denominated in the Chinese renminbi subject to an overall cap of $1 billion. It currently allows overseas borrowing in U.S. dollar, euro, Japanese yen and British pounds.

* Enter hedge funds. As the offshore yuan bond market has grown by leaps and bounds, hedge funds have begun sniffing an opportunity in this market. Long only, global macro and relative value plays are the most popular with the lack of a repo facility inhibiting the growth of a long/short strategy, according to a presentation given by Chad Liu, managing partner at Prudence Investment Management at a conference.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Yuan gains boost debt upply: link.reuters.com/rek83s

Appreciation of the Chinese renminbi has been a key driver for bond sales in the offshore yuan bond market. Even with the heightened volatility in financial markets and the worsening euro zone debt crisis, bond issuances has thrived as the People's Bank of China pushed the yuan steadily higher in a series of high fixings.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 28,679.0 45

2. Standard 16,056.3 34

Chartered Bank

3. Deutsche Bank 8,027.6 13

4. Bank of China 7,325.0 11

5. RBS 7,254.5 18

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch 2,312.5 1

4. Bank of China

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of September 22

