By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 23 Expectations for yuan
depreciation are spreading in the wake of a sharp selloff of
other Asian currencies and may have a profound impact on the
offshore renminbi market that has just become comfortable with
longer-maturity bonds.
Hunger for higher yield on yuan-denominated paper and
desire for portfolio diversification have driven investors up
the yield curve of the so-called dim sum bond market in recent
weeks.
However, widespread liquidation of positions in Asian
currencies amid global market turmoil extended to the yuan this
week, causing the non-deliverable forwards market to reflect
depreciation over the next 12 months for the first time since
March 2009.
Without the expected boost of currency strength, the
dim dum bond market's low yields, even for paper with maturities
beyond three years, may lose their attractiveness in the near
term and leave the issuance queue on hold.
On Wednesday, German manufacturer BSH Bosch und Siemens
Hausgerate sold a 2 billion yuan ($313 million) three-tranche
debut dim sum bond.
The transaction was the first three-tranche dim sum bond
from a foreign corporate issuer, and included a rare 7-year
tranche, resulting from a "reverse enquiry" -- a process in
which an investor directly negotiates with a prospective issuer
for a private placement.
This is only the second time a 7-year tranche has been added
in response to reverse enquiry, with France's Air Liquide
privately placing 7-year paper at 3.95 percent for 850
million yuan earlier this month.
Around the same time, tech firm Advanced Semiconductor
Engineering Inc priced a 500 million yuan five-year
bond at 4.25 percent.
Issuance in the third quarter so far has averaged 13 billion
yuan per month, more than the average of 10 billion since last
July, even as the international bond markets froze and investors
dumped Asian debt in the secondary market, prompting banks to
remain optimistic about supply in the near term.
Deutsche Bank believes dim sum bond issuance will ultimately
remain strong because recent guidelines for yuan-denominated
foreign direct investment will encourage foreign companies to
raise renminbi funding.
However, the pipeline faces formidable obstacles in the near
term. Foreign investors this month have been slashing exposure
to Asian currencies and hedging against further weakness,
causing some one-way bets on further appreciation of even the
yuan to fold.
The yuan traded in Hong Kong has weakened sharply
and even one-year yuan non-deliverable forwards
reflect expectations for depreciation against the dollar for the
first time since March 2009.
"As long as this volatility continues, we should see
investors sidelined though we are seeing some enquiries from
some buyers for offshore yuan and yuan-linked assets," said the
head of FX trading at a Chinese Bank in Hong Kong.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* For the first time since the birth of the offshore yuan
market in Hong Kong last July, the offshore yuan traded
at weaker levels than the onshore market. Traders attributed to
the weakness to the overall bearish sentiment towards Asian
currencies and liquidation of long yuan positions by banks and
hedge funds.
* "Money has flooded into the CNH market but the main
attraction has been hopes of further yuan appreciation, with low
yields etc not really providing a justification to be long CNH.
Obviously with the yuan appreciation trend now under threat (at
least in the near term) we seeing investors head for the exit,"
said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in
Singapore.
* A couple of prominent foreign names hit the offshore yuan
bond market. U.S.-based Yum Brands and BSH Bosch both
raised funds in the market this week.
* At the end of June 2011, there were a total of 180 banks
participating in the renminbi clearing platform in Hong Kong, of
which 157 were branches and subsdiaries of foreign banks and
overseas branches of Chinese banks, the central bank said.
* The Elephant meets the Dragon. India will now allow local
companies to raise funds denominated in the Chinese renminbi
subject to an overall cap of $1 billion. It currently allows
overseas borrowing in U.S. dollar, euro, Japanese yen and
British pounds.
* Enter hedge funds. As the offshore yuan bond market has
grown by leaps and bounds, hedge funds have begun sniffing an
opportunity in this market. Long only, global macro and relative
value plays are the most popular with the lack of a repo
facility inhibiting the growth of a long/short strategy,
according to a presentation given by Chad Liu, managing partner
at Prudence Investment Management at a conference.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Yuan gains boost debt upply: link.reuters.com/rek83s
Appreciation of the Chinese renminbi has been a key driver
for bond sales in the offshore yuan bond market. Even with the
heightened volatility in financial markets and the worsening
euro zone debt crisis, bond issuances has thrived as the
People's Bank of China pushed the yuan steadily higher in a
series of high fixings.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 28,679.0 45
2. Standard 16,056.3 34
Chartered Bank
3. Deutsche Bank 8,027.6 13
4. Bank of China 7,325.0 11
5. RBS 7,254.5 18
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch 2,312.5 1
4. Bank of China
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of September 22
RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker-Brazil may be next to diversify into yuan
Offshore yuan compilation PDF r.reuters.com/xyz72s
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
<0#CNHBOND=>
(Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong from IFR; Editing by Kim
Coghill)