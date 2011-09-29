By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, Sept 29 A selloff in the offshore yuan market sparked by a retreat from Asian currencies and bonds has left most investors nursing their losses, but Mason Wu at Prudence Investment Management is quietly using this opportunity to buy quality names.

Wu, who helps manage $300 million in assets at an offshore yuan bond long-only fund and a hedge fund investing in Chinese credit, said the recent selloff is a rare opportunity to find value in assets thrown out in haste.

Wu leverages his team's investment expertise on the Chinese credit market to invest in the dim sum bond market and stays away from companies whose structures are difficult to understand or where governance issues are a concern.

His bullishness on the offshore yuan market has not changed despite a shakeout of bets on the currency.

"We believe the underlying fundamentals of this market is rock-solid and this will be the G4 market of the future," Wu said, referring to the rise of the yuan in international capital markets as a financing currency after dollars, euros and yen.

The current bout of selling would also make both issuers and investors adopt a more disciplined approach when it comes to raising bonds or buying them in the future rather than blindly betting on yuan appreciation, he said in an interview.

Bond traders said the underperformance was concentrated in the high yield sector with some of the property companies seeing prices on their bonds marked down by as much as 10-15 points. A gauge for measuring dim sum performance has lost more than three points in less than a month.

The spread between offshore and the onshore yuan widened to its highest levels since the offshore market began last July as investors fled to safe-haven assets like gold and the U.S. debt.

To be sure, dim sum bonds of Chinese names have been less battered than their dollar bond market counterparts where prices on some property names have dropped by even more and the weakness in offshore yuan has been lesser than the Indonesian rupiah and the Korean won .

Wu, at any other time since Prudence launched its hedge fund and long-only fund in 2009 and 2011 respectively, did not want to provide specific details on where he is finding value.

"We don't look at credit ratings, we do our homework and we take a long term view on this market. So when such an opportunity comes along, we grab it," Wu said.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* The offshore non-deliverable forwards market in yuan is losing ground to the CNH market, although it is unlikely to disappear completely until the yuan becomes fully convertible, according to Michael Poon, managing director at Tradition (Asia) . Daily CNH turnover including forwards is about $4.5 billion, roughly equivalent to the NDF markets.

* Shanghai is planning to set up a yuan fund by raising money from Chinese state-owned and private companies to lend overseas, Fang Xinghai, director-general of the Shanghai Financial Services Office, said at a conference in Shanghai this week as reported by the Shanghai Securities News. A spoksman said, however, the idea was at a very preliminary stage and was contingent on central bank approvals.

* Loan me the money. Consumer finance company United Asia Finance Ltd (UA Finance) has rolled out a $250 million-equivalent three-year syndicated financing in Hong Kong, marking the second offshore yuan loan in this market.

* Two other potential dim sum loans -- the $820 million-equivalent three-year loan for Chinese developer C C Land Holdings Ltd and a one billion yuan three-year loan for Hong Kong-listed pharmaceutical firm United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd -- have been in the pipeline since July but have not been launched yet.

* Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional has been forced to delay its dim sum debut due to the burst in market volatility. Those close to the situation argued that Khazanah was looking to establish a benchmark in the dim sum market and was not desperate for funding. No formal guidance was released, although the deal was whispered at the 2 percent area for three- and five-year tenors. BOC International, CIMB Bank and RBS are the leads on the offering.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Bonds suffer in CNH selloff: link.reuters.com/xec24s

Yuan-denominated bonds took a beating as a rare discount opened up between the CNH and the onshore yuan sparking a selloff. A Deutsche Bank index of positioning indicators showed the offshore community had the largest exposure to the yuan prior to the selloff in emerging market currencies.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 29,355.0 57

2. Standard 16,156.3 35

Chartered Bank

3. Deutsche Bank 8,117.6 14

4. Bank of China 7,415.5 12

5. RBS 7,338.5 18

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch

4. Bank of China 2,312.5 1

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of September 29

