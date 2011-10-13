By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Oct 13 Recent volatility in global
markets may have an unexpected benefit for the offshore yuan
market, broadening the potential investor base for so-called
"dim sum" bonds by permanently changing the way the debt has
been sold.
At a recent Thomson Reuters CNH panel discussion, HSBC's
credit strategist Becky Liu said more institutional investors
including central banks, Taiwanese insurers and banks are
showing a rising interest in the market. The bank is the biggest
underwriter of CNH debt with a quarter of market share.
"Potential demand from Taiwanese insurers alone is in the
region of $20 billion and that kind of flows would give a lot of
stability to the market," she said at a panel last week.
Even as these yuan-linked onds took a beating in recent
weeks, market players were optimistic that the volatility would
make prospective investors realise the credit risks associated
with some of these instruments.
Issuance has grown from nowhere to nearly 200 billion yuan
so far as banks, funds -- long-only and hedge funds -- have
snapped the bond up, betting on further appreciation of the
yuan.
But over the past couple of weeks, their performance has
suffered as the volatility in international markets made
investors realise that crowded bets on yuan gains had distorted
the pricing of some of these bonds.
Less than 40 percent of dim sum issues are rated compared to
nearly all in the international markets. Morgan Stanley says
investors should consider focusing on high grade debt rather
than high yield as the additional credit risk is not being
reflected accurately because of the flatness of the yield curve.
As crowded bets on yuan appreciation fade and more investors
step in, this should bring more transparency to the underlying
businesses selling these debt as investors demand international
standards like credit ratings.
Early signs are visible.
Debt syndicate bankers were not interested in getting deals
rated previously because of the paperwork involved and its
popularity, says Ivan Chung, a senior vice president at ratings
agency Moody's.
"Now we see more queries from them. This shows that the
investor base is changing and even state-owned enterprises are
getting more alert to investor demand," Chung said.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Offshore yuan markets have been hurt by rumors this week
in local media that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority prevented
some currency trades from being cleared after discovering they
were not linked to goods and services trade.
* But the HKMA said the recent weakness in the offshore yuan
has been due to market movements and were not trade-related. It
did not comment specifically on the rumors. Worries the clearing
bank would run out of its 8 billion yuan quota have grown after
it suddenly exhausted its limit last month, sparking a panic.
* Bridges to Beijing. The government will strengthen the
city's role as China's offshore yuan hub by establishing strong
and extensive links with the mainland's onshore yuan market via
three channels, namely trade, direct investment and equity
investment, Hong Kong's chief executive Donald Tsang said.
* Of convergence trades: The weakness in offshore yuan
markets this week has been due to large unwinding of so-called
"convergence basis trades" where banks and companies heavily
sold dollars in CNH currency forwards and bought them in the NDF
markets, betting that a gap between them would close.
* And divergent opinions: Institutional research house
Gavekal says most of its U.S. clients believe China is headed
for a hard landing of epic proportions while its European and
Asian clients are much more sanguine about its prospects. The
divergence in views, stems from the accounting frauds by some
Chinese companies and concerns about China's real estate woes.
* Much of this year's gains in dim sum bonds have been wiped
off in the recent global selloff of riskier assets.
Year-to-date, total returns of dim sum bonds in dollar
terms stands at 0.93 percent. Out of this, gains from the yuan's
rise is 2.16 percent and 2.05 percent flows from coupon
payments. That has been largely offset by a 3.27 percent drop in
value of bonds measured by HSBC's index.
* On deal street, Malaysian government investment arm
Khazanah Nasional pulled the covers off its long-awaited dim sum
sukuk, the first of its kind in the market. Pricing talk on the
three year deal centered in the 3 percent area. BOC
International, CIMB Bank and RBS are the leads on the offering.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Chinese issues cool: link.reuters.com/gam44s
After peaking out at nearly 45 billion yuan in May,
issuances by Chinese companies in the international, dim sum and
the synthetic yuan markets have declined steadily, partly due to
a spate of accounting scandals and increased market volatility.
September. At slightly more than 11 billion yuan, September is
just about the lowest point in 2011.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 29,355.0 57
2. Standard 16,281.3 36
Chartered Bank
3. Bank of China 8,281.7 13
4. Deutsche Bank 8,117.6 14
5. RBS 7,674.5 19
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
4. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of October 13
Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)