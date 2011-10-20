By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Oct 20 The strong performance of two
newly issued yuan-denominated bonds in the CNH market indicate
that foreign investors are returning after a recent selloff,
with the rising yuan in Hong Kong attracting cautious buyers.
Chinese state-owned oil giant China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC) sold 3 billion yuan worth of "dim sum" bonds in two
tranches this week. It received orders worth nearly three times
the tender size from 93 investors.
One trader at a European Bank said the bonds were trading
above par on Thursday with what he called, "good-sized bids."
In another sign that investors are returning, China
Development Bank's Hong Kong branch sold a nine-year certificate
of deposit at 3.3 percent -- a rare tenor for the market.
Bankers said the deal was started by "reverse enquiries," a
process by which investors approach issuers through banks to
sell bonds for a particular maturity.
Busy activity in the dim sum market was also driven by a bit
more policy transparency.
In the past several weeks, Beijing appears to have further
developed the CNH market's structure. Authorities have doubled
the cross-border trade settlement quota for the clearing bank to
8 billion yuan for the December quarter and formalised
remittance rules about yuan-denominated direct investment.
A steep, late summer global selloff in riskier assets
including Asian bonds and currencies, along with the illiquid
trading conditions in Hong Kong that hampered cross-border trade
settlement, caused a discount to open up between the two markets
in late September for the first time since its birth in June
2010.
Even as the spread between the yuan in the offshore and
onshore markets have narrowed substantially to less than 0.75
percent from a 2.6 percent high on Sept. 23, FX traders said
opportunities are still present in CNH forwards to exploit the
recent sharp market dislocations.
Standard Chartered Bank strategists recommend companies sell
the one year dollar-CNH forwards <0#CNHF=> to meet their forward
commitments as the CNH forward is still significantly cheaper
compared to the comparable onshore rate and the bank's own
estimate, despite the pullback in the spot markets.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Enter the ETF. Van Eck Global, a U.S. based money manager,
has started an exchange traded fund offering investors exposure
to dim sum bonds. Jan van Eck, principal at the firm, says the
ETF, the 37th one from its stable, would trade yuan-denominated
high grade bonds.
* In a sign the issuance pipeline is heating up, Baosteel
Group, a major iron and steel producer in China, has received
approval to issue up to 6.5 billion yuan ($1 billion) of dim sum
bonds in Hong Kong. The National Development & Reform
Commission, a planning agency said Baosteel would be China's
first (onshore) entity to be allowed to issue renminbi bonds in
Hong Kong.
* In a boost to the offshore market, China formalised a
yuan-denominated FDI scheme. Standard Chartered said while these
flows were allowed before, they were on an ad-hoc basis and
lacked full official endorsement from the mainland authorities.
Still, the the move is by no means a blanket approval as all
applications for yuan FDI worth 300 million yuan or above must
be submitted to the Ministry of Commerce for approval.
* Viva Espanol. After four countries, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority's roadshow to showcase the former British colony's
status as China's offshore yuan hub reached Spain. Latin America
is a big trading partner for China and the Middle Kingdom's
share of the region's trade has risen to 10 percent from 2
percent between 2000-2010.
* Hong Kong launched the world's first yuan-denominated gold
contract this week. At 24 million ounces per day, volume has
surged this year and Haywood Cheung, president of the Chinese
gold and Silver Exchange Society expects this new product to
boost volume by 30 percent over the next year. Asked what he
thinks absout the future prospects of gold, he replied,"gold is
in a bull market and China's government will not let the yuan
depreciate." The jury is still out on that one.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Dim sum bonds steady: link.reuters.com/mes54s
After a selloff in the offshore CNH markets last month sent
dim sum bonds tumbling, the growing market seems to be finding
its feet. Traders said bids for high grade names and
quasi-sovereign paper are returning in a sign that market
players are searching for bargains. Still, investors are giving
a wide berth to high-yield names for now.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC Holdings PLC 29,355.0 57
2. Standard Chartered PLC 17,086.3 38
3. Bank of China Ltd 8,448.3 14
4. Deutsche Bank AG 8,117.6 14
5. RBS 7,994.2 21
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank AG 4,679.2 4
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of America Merrill 2,312.5 1
Lynch
4. Bank of China Ltd 2,312.5 1
5. HSBC Holdings PLC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of October 20
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen and Nethelie Wong)