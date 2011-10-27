By Nethelie Wong

HONG KONG, Oct 27 Dalian Port's debut dim sum bond was sobering.

The operator of northern China's biggest port on Wednesday priced a three-year, 400 million yuan bond at 5.8 percent, the high end of guidance. The book was covered by barely 450 million yuan from more than 20 accounts, a disappointing outcome because there were six lead underwriters on the deal.

The offshore renminbi bond market has been choppy this week after opening on a relatively high note. A well-received dim sum deal by China National Petroleum Corp and China's new measures to further develop the CNH market last week spread positive sentiment. However, Dalian Port's deal suggests investors are much more cautious.

"Some unrated deals are simply seen as high-yields but the yield on this one is not high enough for high yield plays," said a dim sum bond investor.

"The deal was not very appealing as it was an unrated issue from a second-tier SOE (state-owned enterprise). Ratings have become more and more important for us, especially after the recent liquidity squeeze in the CNH market," the investor said.

The deal reflects how investors are giving the dim sum market's new issues much more scrutiny after volatility last month caused a sharp selloff of high-yield yuan bonds.

"Investors are asking for wider credit spreads while base rates have gone up. But quality credits will continue to print with the right pricing," said Gina Tang, HSBC's head of debt capital markets, Hong Kong and China.

"For the fourth quarter, we are optimistic that CNH issuance will be steady, given a long list of potential onshore and offshore issuers," said Tang.

HSBC expects CNH debt issuance this year to total 150 billion to 200 billion yuan, supported by the growth in renminbi deposits outside China and government policy in Beijing and Hong Kong, she added.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Mainland Chinese companies are expected to be frequent visitors of CNH capital markets. All eyes are on the structure of Baosteel's first dim sum. "Baosteel is expected to set a model for onshore CNH issuers. The related rules greatly facilitate SOEs to borrow in the offshore market," said Vivian Lam at law firm Paul Hastings.

* Beijing's green light to Baosteel for raising yuan-denominated debt in Hong Kong could pave the way for other state-run Chinese companies outside of the financial sector to sell dim sum debt and thereby ease the supply-demand disparity.

* ICBC Asia issues the first subordinate dim sum bond, with the proceeds to be repatriated back to the mainland under the RMB FDI programme -- also the first of its kind.

* Give it time. Seventy-two percent of more than 1,000 senior executives in large international companies surveyed by law firm Allen & Overy said they do plan to tap the offshore yuan markets for financing in the next year.

* Around a quarter of respondents said they would use yuan for financing in the next five years, with a third of Asian respondents saying they would tap yuan capital markets within that period.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

High-yield dim sum bonds, which suffered the brunt of CNH volatility last month, are recovering, albeit slowly.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. HSBC Holdings PLC 30,204.2 59 2. Standard Chartered 17,246.3 39 3. Bank of China Ltd 9,197.6 15 4. Deutsche Bank AG 8,866.9 15 5. RBS 8,070.2 22

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Deutsche Bank AG 4,679.2 4 2. Citi 2,912.5 2 3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1 Merrill Lynch 4. Bank of China Ltd 2,312.5 1 5. HSBC Holdings PLC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of October 27

