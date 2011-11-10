By Saikat Chatterjee
Nov 10 After tripling in size since its birth a
mere 15 months ago, the offshore yuan bond market is finally
growing up.
Funds have replaced banks as the biggest buyers of recent
issues, investors are demanding stricter covenants and higher
yields and debt syndicates can no longer cite yuan gain
expectations as a reason for lower yields while pricing bonds.
The "dim sum" market as it is popularly known, took off
since July 2010 after China liberalised trade settlement, giving
yuan-hungry investors an opportunity to speculate on the Chinese
currency's outlook while ignoring issuers' credit fundamentals.
Yields were driven down to a point where some first-time
borrowers were able to raise money at rates cheaper than even
the Chinese government as they experimented with synthetic
structures to extract the lowest yield with weak covenants to
finance their business operations.
But with yuan appreciation hopes fading, investors seem to
now be waking up.
More and more buyers are evaluating the bonds as a debt
investment, where the default risk is a reality, and insisting
on adequate covenant protection, ratings agency Moody's in a
report.
These could include asking issuers to stick to certain
investment ratio limits to promising not to issue more senior
debt.
Average yield of a basket of dim sum bonds tracked by HSBC
has risen to 3.8 percent from 2.4 percent over the past month
and even high-grade credits like British Petroleum and
Unilever have come under selling pressure.
The rise in yields may be a harbinger of things to come.
China is now allowing its large banks and state-owned
enterprises to issue bonds in the offshore market, a development
which would boost supply sharply even as the growth of yuan
deposits in Hong Kong banks have started to cool.
And in a sign that the issuer and the investor base is
expanding rapidly, Taiwan has reportedly eased restrictions on
its banks to invest in dim sum debt while India has added the
renminbi as a eligible currency for raising offshore funds.
For multinational companies and mainland issuers who have
been accustomed to raising yuan funds at ultra low yields in the
Hong Kong market, they will be weaned away by more competition.
Thus, some more growing pains may be in store for the dim
sum market.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* In a 17-page report, ratings agency Moody's said investors
will seek greater protection in covenant structures of
high-yield dim sum bonds. In 2010, the agency said most dim-sum
bonds were "covenant-lite" or equivalent to structures
comparable to European investment-grade bonds with little
protection.
* Reiterating the rules. In a circular posted on the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority's website, the territory's de-facto
central bank, it said only yuan-related trade deals are eligible
to be squared with the clearing bank. While the rules are not
new, they are in response to queries by banks after the
cross-border settlement quota got exhausted suddenly in
September.
* On deal street, Lafarge Shui On Cement, a joint venture
between Lafarge Group and Hong Kong-based Shui On Construction &
Materials, priced its first dim sum bond in Hong Kong raising
1.5 billion yuan from a 3-year deal at 9 percent. Cosco
(Singapore) hired BOC International and JP Morgan to arrange a
series of fixed income investor meetings in Singapore and Hong
Kong starting this week.
* Yuan gain bets are back. Foreign investors are now betting
on small yuan gains, according to dollar/yuan NDFs'. One-year
forwards expect the yuan to rise by 0.3% over the next year,
compared to a weakness of as much as 1% a month ago. Even the
spread between offshore and onshore yuan has narrowed
substantially to 180 pips from more than 1200 pips in late
September.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Dim sum underperforms: link.reuters.com/dax84s
A selloff in Asian bonds and currencies in the second half
of 2011 took a toll on the high-flying dim sum bond market with
yields jumping sharply. But with bonds of some high-grade and
even high yield names now offering higher yields than their
dollar bond counterparts, investors are slowly stepping back.
