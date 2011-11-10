By Saikat Chatterjee

Nov 10 After tripling in size since its birth a mere 15 months ago, the offshore yuan bond market is finally growing up.

Funds have replaced banks as the biggest buyers of recent issues, investors are demanding stricter covenants and higher yields and debt syndicates can no longer cite yuan gain expectations as a reason for lower yields while pricing bonds.

The "dim sum" market as it is popularly known, took off since July 2010 after China liberalised trade settlement, giving yuan-hungry investors an opportunity to speculate on the Chinese currency's outlook while ignoring issuers' credit fundamentals.

Yields were driven down to a point where some first-time borrowers were able to raise money at rates cheaper than even the Chinese government as they experimented with synthetic structures to extract the lowest yield with weak covenants to finance their business operations.

But with yuan appreciation hopes fading, investors seem to now be waking up.

More and more buyers are evaluating the bonds as a debt investment, where the default risk is a reality, and insisting on adequate covenant protection, ratings agency Moody's in a report.

These could include asking issuers to stick to certain investment ratio limits to promising not to issue more senior debt.

Average yield of a basket of dim sum bonds tracked by HSBC has risen to 3.8 percent from 2.4 percent over the past month and even high-grade credits like British Petroleum and Unilever have come under selling pressure.

The rise in yields may be a harbinger of things to come.

China is now allowing its large banks and state-owned enterprises to issue bonds in the offshore market, a development which would boost supply sharply even as the growth of yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks have started to cool.

And in a sign that the issuer and the investor base is expanding rapidly, Taiwan has reportedly eased restrictions on its banks to invest in dim sum debt while India has added the renminbi as a eligible currency for raising offshore funds.

For multinational companies and mainland issuers who have been accustomed to raising yuan funds at ultra low yields in the Hong Kong market, they will be weaned away by more competition.

Thus, some more growing pains may be in store for the dim sum market.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* In a 17-page report, ratings agency Moody's said investors will seek greater protection in covenant structures of high-yield dim sum bonds. In 2010, the agency said most dim-sum bonds were "covenant-lite" or equivalent to structures comparable to European investment-grade bonds with little protection.

* Reiterating the rules. In a circular posted on the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's website, the territory's de-facto central bank, it said only yuan-related trade deals are eligible to be squared with the clearing bank. While the rules are not new, they are in response to queries by banks after the cross-border settlement quota got exhausted suddenly in September.

* On deal street, Lafarge Shui On Cement, a joint venture between Lafarge Group and Hong Kong-based Shui On Construction & Materials, priced its first dim sum bond in Hong Kong raising 1.5 billion yuan from a 3-year deal at 9 percent. Cosco (Singapore) hired BOC International and JP Morgan to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong starting this week.

* Yuan gain bets are back. Foreign investors are now betting on small yuan gains, according to dollar/yuan NDFs'. One-year forwards expect the yuan to rise by 0.3% over the next year, compared to a weakness of as much as 1% a month ago. Even the spread between offshore and onshore yuan has narrowed substantially to 180 pips from more than 1200 pips in late September.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Dim sum underperforms: link.reuters.com/dax84s

A selloff in Asian bonds and currencies in the second half of 2011 took a toll on the high-flying dim sum bond market with yields jumping sharply. But with bonds of some high-grade and even high yield names now offering higher yields than their dollar bond counterparts, investors are slowly stepping back.

