By Saikat Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Nov 17 Medium-sized lender IDBI Bank's debut offshore yuan bond deal may open a small window of opportunity for Indian banks who are reeling under rocketing borrowing costs at homem but they need to move quickly before bets on the Chinese currency turn sour again.

With an order book of 900 million yuan ($141 million), nearly double what it set out to raise, and borrowing costs of 4.5 percent for three-year "dim sum" debt, IDBI is right to feel satisfied at its maiden effort and would have made its peers sit up and take notice.

Even after adding the swap costs of yuan into U.S. dollars, the bank will end up saving as much as 100 basis points on its 650 million yuan deal than if it had waded into the international bond markets.

As the safe-haven appeal and borrowing costs of U.S. dollars have grown amid the worsening euro zone crisis, the bank will find it more profitable to use this route to fund its dollar assets.

Asked about what the deal means for future issuers, Melwyn Rego, executive director at the bank said, "Judging by the response from investors and the secondary market performance of the paper, we think more borrowers will come to the market."

Going east also has the blessings of New Delhi. It added the Chinese unit as an external funding currency in September and set a $1 billion limit for borrowing in yuan within the $30 billion overseas borrowing limit for companies.

But prospective issuers should take note of the performance of recently issued bonds before jumping in.

Earlier this year, when dim sum fever was all the rage, even relatively new borrowers could raise money as much as 2-3 percentage points in this market below equivalent dollar bonds.

But a sharp selloff in September put paid to those bets, leaving CNH bonds of even blue-chip multinational companies like Caterpillar and Unilever trading at higher yields than its dollar bonds.

If those bearish yuan bets resurface and India's hawkish central bank starts relenting after a nearly two-year policy tightening cycle, then the attractiveness of cheaper borrowings in yuan may dim significantly.

A 100 bps savings in funding costs is not a trifling matter in these volatile times but Indian banks may have to be nimbler to jump in before that window shuts.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Citigroup and Bosera International Partner, a Chinese fund house, launched the 'China Balanced Fund', which is designed to have exposure to China-related equities and bonds traded in both offshore and onshore markets. The fund will invest 40-70 percent of its assets into Chinese Equities and 30-60 percent of assets into onshore and offshore RMB debt securities.

* Lesser gains. Standard Chartered Bank expects the yuan to gain by only 0.6 percent in the first two quarters of 2012 as falling current account surpluses and slowing inflation will reduce pressure on the authorities to let the renminbi appreciate.

* For offshore yuan bulls there was something to cheer this week. After staying at a discount for nearly two months to the yuan in the mainland, the offshore yuan flipped briefly to trade at a small premium earlier this week. While the moves may have been prompted by cash tightness in the money markets, traders said recent data out of China has also calmed worries on the economy's outlook.

* As U.S. President Obama turned up the heat on China at a economic summit over the weekend, Beijing responded by fixing a series of weak midpoints this week. Still if NDF market participants are to be believed, the yuan may resume its appreciating part soon. One-year NDFs are expecting the yuan to rise by 0.6 percent in that period compared to a depreciation of 0.22 percent at the start of November.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

CNH borrowing costs rise: link.reuters.com/wux94s

Rising costs of borrowing offshore yuan in the interbank market have forced Hong Kong-based banks to generate market liquidity by selling their dollars. With deposit growth showing signs of slowing and the issuance pipeline picking up steam, expect the upward pressure on CNH funding costs to remain.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 32,329.2 64

2. Standard 18,223.8 43

Chartered Bank

3. Bank of China 9,447.6 16

4. Deutsche Bank 9,029.4 16

5. RBS 8,187.2 23

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch

4. Bank of China 2,312.5 1

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of November 17

($1 = 6.3456 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni, Michelle Chen and Nethelie Wong at IFR)