By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Dec 8 Offshore yuan lenders in
Hong Kong are seeking a cut in reserve requirements, which will
reduce their costs and enable them to lend more and create more
assets in this fledgling market.
The CNH market, which had been facing a sharp growth in
deposits versus a relative staid increase in loans, witnessed a
reversal this year as deposit growth began to slow.
At the same time, loan growth accelerated after Beijing
unveiled a series of reforms in August to boost market growth
and as yuan appreciation hopes cooled noticeably.
This reversal couldn't have come at a worse time.
After a CNH market selloff in September resulted in more
volatility in the offshore market compared with its mainland
counterpart, trade settlement volumes and deposit growth in the
Chinese currency dipped, reducing the availability of yuan.
A cut in banks' reserve requirements for offshore yuan held
with Bank of China Hong Kong, the sole clearing bank
for yuan trade settlement, following a similar cut on the
mainland in November may help ease the crunch, bankers say.
CNH deposits in Hong Kong are expected to grow only 13
percent to 700 billion yuan by end 2012, compared to a near
doubling of deposits this year to nearly 620 billion yuan in
2011 until the end of October, Credit Agricole estimates.
Faced with rising yuan loan growth, some banks have entered
into currency derivatives to scrounge for funds to offset a cash
shortage, pushing bond yields higher and put a floor under a
weakening yuan.
Indeed, loan to deposit ratios in offshore yuan for certain
banks in Hong Kong have grown to nearly 70 percent compared to
about 10 percent at the start of the year, excluding mandatory
reserves held with the clearing bank, according to two bankers.
While that may be a healthy development in the long term,
Robert Minikin, a debt strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in
Hong Kong says it has come at a time when financial strains in
the global economy has sparked volatility in the CNH markets.
Moreover, lenders in Hong Kong are required to hold a
quarter of their yuan deposits as mandatory reserves compared to
21 percent for the biggest banks on the mainland, reducing the
overall availability of yuan.
While banks struggle to manage their loan books, dim-sum
focused bond fund managers heave a sigh of relief.
Cecilia Chan, who oversees $29 billion as chief investment
officer of fixed income in the Asia-Pacific region at HSBC said
the volatility in the CNH markets have made investors focus more
on credit fundamentals rather than merely viewing these bonds as
a vehicle for yuan appreciation.
"In that sense, the market is developing into a pure credit
play which is a healthy trend," Chan said.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Full convertibility of the renminbi is going to be a long
wait as China is undergoing all kinds of market reforms across
capital markets, financial and the corporate sector, Antony
Leung, chairman of Greater China at Blackstone Group said at a
seminar this week. "With Hong Kong as the offshore center, we
can find a way that no other country in the past have
successfully done to internationalize a currency without it
being fully convertible," he said.
* Covenant-lite. Fund managers at Fidelity Investments say
covenant packages for dim sum bonds are more lighter than the
Asian bond space. Most of them have only the negative liens
covenant which only protect bondholders seniority versus other
lenders with respect to collateral. This is of limited value in
a default scenario, they say.
* Death of the NDF markets. With daily volume in the
offshore yuan spot and forward markets crossing the $2 billion
mark, Deutsche Bank believes the non-deliverable offshore yuan
forward market "has no long-term future of its own".
* The rise of the yuan. CME Group Inc, the world's
biggest futures exchange will start accepting the Chinese
currency traded in the offshore market as collateral on all its
exchange-traded futures products. While the amount accepted as
collateral is capped at $100 million for now, it is only the
third emerging market currency to be accepted after the Mexican
peso and the Turkish lira.
* On deal street, America Movil, a leading
wireless services provider is shaping up to be the last big dim
sum deal of the year. With no details on size and tenor yet,
Nomura strategists believe the closest comparables for pricing
would be China's Baosteel and Hong Kong China & Gas.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Rising trade in yuan: link.reuters.com/hyn45s
While trade settlement in yuan may have slowed slightly in
the September quarter compared to June, the overall pace is
still healthy. In the first half of 2010, less than one percent
of China's total trade was settled in yuan. Now it is nearly ten
percent.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 33,126.2 67
2. Standard 19,394.2 48
Chartered Bank
3. Deutsche Bank 9,829.4 18
4. Bank of China 9,614.2 17
5. RBS 8,187.2 23
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
4. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of December 8
(Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong with IFR and Michelle
Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)