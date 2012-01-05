By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, Jan 5 Money managers who are exposed to offshore yuan debt and hopeful that the introduction of a reference interbank rate for the currency would boost development of hedging instruments may have to wait a while longer.

In a first of its kind, Standard Chartered , Bank of China Hong Kong and HSBC have started quoting yuan interbank offer rates as reference rates for investors on the Treasury Markets Association's website, a trade body.

Typically, an interbank rate has led to banks designing derivative products such as interest rate swaps that can be used by portfolio managers to guard against interest rate risk.

While the move by banks to quote reference rates shine much-needed light on the actual level of interest rates prevailing in the growing CNH market in Hong Kong, a weak offshore yuan and slowing deposit growth means a thriving swap market based on interbank rates may take weeks, if not months, to materialise.

"The range of offers that are on display means conditions are not yet ripe for the development of a swap market," said Robert Minikin, a strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.

Even as the yuan-denominated debt or "dim sum" market has grown rapidly in recent months in response to growing demand from investors hungry for yuan assets, market players have had to resort to using imperfect derivatives to hedge their interest rate risk such as non-deliverable forwards and currency swaps.

Since October 2010, banks have tried to start trading interest rate derivatives but their attempts have fizzled as contracts were referenced against a rate prevailing in the mainland which aren't representative of market conditions in Hong Kong and absence of regulatory efforts to develop markets.

Those few investors left wanting to hedge their interest rate risk have taken refuge in the increasingly liquid currency derivatives market.

Using short-dated currency swaps and yuan debt issued in Hong Kong, Frances Cheung, a strategist at Credit Agricole, found that correlations increased in the last three months of 2011 compared to between April and June, indicating market players are using this curve to hedge their risks.

To put that data in context, demand for hedging interest rate exposure has only grown after a big selloff in September wrecked expectations of yuan gains -- a big, if not the main reason for buying these low-yielding bonds -- and made investors sit up and take notice of interest rate and credit risks.

Offshore yuan has broadly traded at a discount to its mainland counterpart since September and deposit growth has slowed from the double digit rates seen at the start of 2011.

With swaps unlikely to make an appearance soon, the loan business is also unlikely to take off as the difference between market rates quoted by the three banks are more than a percentage point, hardly a solution for bankers yearning for a single reference rate to price yuan-denominated loans.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Elephants in the room. In a potentially big development, China and Japan are exploring a trade pact this year which would pave the way for Japan buying Chinese government debt and more trade being settled in renminbi and yen. China has been Japan's biggest trading partner since 2009 and redenominating larger chunks of its trade in yuan would boost the development of the CNH markets.

* On deal street, Agricultural Development Bank of China has mandated banks for a dim sum bond offering. Elsewhere, China Development Bank will issue renminbi bonds in Hong Kong for the first time using Hong Kong's bond tendering mechanism. It has got approval to issue 6 billion yuan in bonds. The bank is a frequent issuer and it has raised 13 billion yuan so far from the Hong Kong market in three issues.

* Raising the child. In a blog, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said "if the Mainland is to achieve its long-term goal of securing greater global economic and political influence, it is important that it let the renminbi participate in international currency systems in a more proactive manner."

* China's central bank has unveiled guidelines on yuan-denominated investment activities in China to pave the way for offshore yuan to flow back to its stock and bond markets, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The guidelines on the implementation of the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) come after Beijing granted a total 10.7 billion yuan quota for 10 investment firms in Hong Kong.

* China Universal Asset Management, a money manager handling nearly $10 billion in assets, said it received approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to offer one of the first batch of RQFII products in Hong Kong.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Growth of offshore CNH: link.reuters.com/xed85s

Offshore yuan deposits rise in Hong Kong banks in November despite registering a rare drop in October. A slew of measures including a channel to allow more cross-border flows and bigger trade quotas comforted panicky investors who were beginning to question authorities' resolve to promote the market.

LEAGUE TABLES

2011 dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 34,563.2 73

2. Standard 19,844.2 51

Chartered Bank

3. Deutsche Bank 10,112.4 20

4. Bank of China 9,614.2 17

5. RBS 8,187.2 23

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1

4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of December 31

