HONG KONG Oct 26 State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding has completed the sale of its first offshore yuan bond, raising 1.5 billion yuan ($240 million) via a 3-year bond at the tight end of 3.75 percent, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The initial price guidance range for the dim sum bond was 3.85-4 percent and was narrowed to 3.75-3.85 percent later due to strong demand, the sources said.

The issue has a rating of A+/A3 (Fitch/Moody's).

China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding was established in September 1994 with a registered capital of 10.2 billion yuan with nuclear power as its core business.

Bank of China International (BOCI) and China Development Bank are joint global coordinators of the deal. BOCI, Agricultural Bank of China International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) work as joint bookrunners and lead managers.

China's National Development and Reform Commission granted a 25 billion yuan quota to mainland corporates to issue yuan bonds offshore. Before Guangdong Nuclear's transaction, only Baosteel Group used up its 6.5 billion yuan quota.

Hong Kong's offshore yuan bond market has developed rapidly since the first dim sum bond was issued in July, 2007. Total issuance volume has reached 116.7 billion yuan over year to date, according to Thomson Reuters statistics.

