By Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) -Yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks topped the 650 billion yuan mark for the first time, according to latest data available for February. It roughly accounts for 10 percent of the total deposit base in the city state's banking system.