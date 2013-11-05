HONG KONG Nov 5 Chinese policy bank China
Development Bank will return to the offshore yuan debt
market and start selling at least 3 billion yuan ($492 million)
in yuan bonds on Wednesday, two sources with direct knowledge of
the deal said.
The bond comprises at least three tranches, namely 2-year,
5-year and 10-year tenors. An extra tranche of 30-year tenor is
also being considered with the aim of extending the benchmark
curve in the dim sum market.
"The announcement will come out quite soon and roadshows
will begin tomorrow," the sources told Reuters on Tuesday.