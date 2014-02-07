HONG KONG Feb 7 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city's central bank, said on Friday it had used up its $6.5 billion quota to invest in China's domestic capital market and would apply to raise the quota.

Both the 30 billion yuan ($4.95 billion) quota to enter the onshore interbank bond market and the $1.5 billion Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) quota have been exhausted, Eddie Yue, deputy chief executive of the HKMA, told the Legislative Council Panel on Financial Affairs.

"We will discuss with the mainland regulators to increase the quotas," Yue said at a question and answer session.

The HKMA was first granted a 15 billion yuan quota to buy Chinese interbank bonds in 2011 and the quota was doubled a year later.

Beijing still keeps a tight leash on inward bound investments in its capital markets but has allowed more foreign central banks, clearing banks and banks involved in cross-border yuan trade settlement to invest in its bond market.

QFII investors were also permitted to buy interbank bonds last year, 11 years after the scheme was launched. Before that, they could only buy bonds listed on the exchanges which made up a fraction of the overall pool of outstanding debt in China.

Started in 2002, the QFII programme is among a handful of channels that allow foreign financial institutions to invest in the Chinese mainland securities markets, including stocks, bonds, and money market instruments.

Higher yields in China's onshore market are attractive to global investors hungry for higher returns. Arbitrage flows taking advantage of the chunky gap between onshore and offshore rates have also picked up recently. To read a related story "CNH Tracker-Record surge in yuan trade may mask a darker truth", click

The world's second-largest economy posted a $188.6 billion current account surplus in 2013 and a $242.7 billion surplus in its capital and financial account, preliminary data from the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Friday.

China is accelerating the pace to allow more foreign investors to hold yuan assets. It granted $3.4 billion in fresh quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors this month as of Jan. 27, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

($1 = 6.0600 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)