By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Feb 20 While cross-border trade settlement in yuan is expanding quickly among global corporates, a mindset change among Chinese companies and wider use of the yuan in commodities trade could help it break past existing bottlenecks, bankers say. China's ambitions to internationalise its currency have already seen some success with a quick pick-up of redenomination of trade settled in dollars. However, there is still some reluctance among local companies to fully embrace the "redback". A recent survey by Standard Chartered Bank showed that Chinese corporates, whether located onshore or in Hong Kong, have lagged Hong Kong corporates and multinationals in terms of offshore yuan participation. "Rising awareness among these companies about the benefits of switching to RMB invoicing will be the big focus point for 2014," said Michael Vrontamitis, regional head of product management at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong. "Chinese corporates need to examine the underlying input cost of their entire supply chain and ask whether settling exclusively in dollars remains the most efficient option.RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Higher yields unlikely to hit appetite for dim sum bonds China, UK discuss setting up yuan clearing bank in London - Osborne Yuan to comprise 30-60 pct of China trade settlement in mid-term - HKMA More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES