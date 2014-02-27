By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Feb 27 The yuan's sharp fall and growing concern over the risks of default by Chinese issuers have forced the cancellation of three offshore yuan bond deals over the past few weeks. The spate of cancellations is a rarity for the so-called "dim sum" bond market. Catering for global investors' demand for yuan-denominated assets, the market has grown rapidly since it first opened in Hong Kong seven years ago. Both Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings and China Properties Group cancelled their plans to sell "dim sum" bonds after roadshows last week, following Powerlong Real Estate's setback in late January. "I'm not interested in these two bonds and did not pay attention to them when they were marketing here last week," said a bond portfolio manager in Hong Kong. "The big enviornment has changed a lot recently and risk appetite is subdued. It's bad timing for these less well-known names to tap the market," he said. Neither of the two companies are household names, nor do they have a big market capitalisation that might have helped their high-yield issuances to draw more interest. The "dim sum" market used to be a place to raise cheap and easy money, as investors had priced in yuan exchange rate gains to compensate for relatively lower yields. Investors had also been comforted by the relative buoyancy of the Chinese economy. A near 3 percent rise against the dollar in 2013 with little swings in prices even as its emerging market peers wilted in the face of a resurgent dollar greatly enhanced the redback's appeal as an investment currency. However, the yuan fell in recent weeks, guided downward by a series of weak fixings by the central bank, and Chinese banks unwinding of long yuan positions. It has lost about 1 percent against the dollar in the past two weeks, a surprisingly large move given the currency's usual staid trading patterns. Default risks are also rising on high-yield products sold by Chinese entities, making investors more cautious. Six Chinese trust firms have lent more than 5 billion yuan to a delinquent coal company, state media reported earlier this month, raising the prospect of further defaults in China's so-called shadow banking system. Some analysts expressed concern that the world's second-largest economy this year might grow by less than the 7.5 percent that Beijing targeted for 2013, due to incoming market reforms and a volatile external environment. Bejing has yet to announce a growth target for 2014. Indeed, China has shown some early signs of losing momentum, with independent surveys showing lower than expected factory activity. The average yield of offshore yuan bonds with an average duration of 2.73 years tracked by HSBC has risen sharply since late January, in line with yuan's weakness. It hit 4.37 percent on Thursday, the highest level in more than five months. "Dim sum" bond issuance in February stood at 29.5 billion yuan ($4.82 billion), down 25 percent from the previous month, according to statistics from Thomson Reuters. WEEK IN REVIEW: * The International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, said on Wednesday it will issue a 1 billion yuan ($163 million) dim sum bond in London next month, an incremental step to enhance London's role in offshore yuan business and promote the yuan beyond Hong Kong. * HSBC said it had completed a cross-border yuan settlement for an individual customer in the Shanghai free trade zone, the first bank to announce such a transaction made under a pilot project in the area. * Citi said on Friday it would pilot the first renminbi cross-border treasury center solution in the Shanghai free trade zone for its client Roche, which would be able to consolidate all renminbi cross-border transactions from domestic participated companies, and settle the net amount with their offshore treasury centre through netting. CHART OF THE WEEK: HSBC dim sum bond yield & CNY FX rate: link.reuters.com/var27v RECENT STORIES: China clarifies steps to get yuan cross-border business moving in Shanghai pilot CNH Tracker-Yuan trade settlement may pick up if commodities get onboard More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)