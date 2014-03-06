By Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, March 6 High grade bonds denominated in the Chinese currency were in favour this week in Hong Kong as investors in the secondary market sought shelter from a looming debt default, a volatile currency and uncertainties about property policies. Loss-making Chinese solar equipment producer Chaori Solar has said it won't be able to meet interest payments on bonds due on Friday in what would be the country's first domestic bond default - and possibly the first of many. Compounding investor uncertainty in a choppy market has been bouncing around by the yuan, which usually barely moves. After registering its biggest weekly loss on record last week, the yuan has rebounded by 0.54 percent in the past four days. This has altered the picture from the start of the year, when a strong yuan and higher yields made some investors bullish on lower-grade bonds. "We still prefer the high-grade dim sum bonds due to FX volatility and policy uncertainties for the property sector which is the biggest chunk of the high-yield sector," said Crystal Zhao, a fixed-income analyst at HSBC. Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach after China said it will extend a pilot project on joint home ownership between local governments and private buyers into some big cities this year, as authorities look to subdue a property market in danger of overheating. "The overall dim sum yield level faces upward pressure as investors needs more compensation amid stronger supply," Zhao said. Yields on the so-called dim-sum bonds have trended higher in the past few months thanks to supply pressures. Average coupon on these bonds now average more than 3 percent compared with 2 percent when the market opened in mid-2010. In the past week, the hunt for investment-grade credits has been seen in the primary market too. In London, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, completed a sale of a three-year 1 billion yuan ($163.2 million) dim sum bond at 2 percent, with order books reaching 3.5 billion yuan, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Most issuers do not have global medium-term note (MTN) programmes in place, so issuing in a bond using a global format is more expensive. However, multilateral agencies such as the IFC do have standing global MTN programmes that let them include investors from all major continents.Despite the variety of issuers tapping the offshore yuan market in recent months, the market remains skewed. An analysis of Thomson Reuters data in the last four years shows that China dominates market share by country followed by Hong Kong. In terms of market share by industry, financials lead other sectors by a huge margin. RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Volatile yuan takes toll on market S.Korea yuan deposits surge on China costs More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES