By Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, March 20 The dramatic fall of the Chinese currency after last week's widening of its trading band has put the thriving offshore yuan-structured product business under pressure, prompting regulators in South Korea and Taiwan to scrutinize it. The probes shine show how much the one-way bet on the yuan strengthening has grown in recent years, either through rapid expansion of offshore yuan deposits or via complicated structured products. South Korea's authorities are inspecting units of three China banks -- Bank of China Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corp -- over a spike in yuan holdings, according to regulatory sources. Yuan deposits by local residents in South Korea stood at the equivalent of $7.62 billion at end-February, more than eight times that at end-September, data from its central bank showed. On Thursday, Taiwan media reported the island's financial regulators are checking seven banks to see if they properly advised clients about potential risks of currency investments after receiving complaints about losses related to the yuan's fall. According to bankers, some of the diversified yuan products are leveraged bets that were designed to hedge foreign-exchange risks for exporters, but have been sold to individual investors who have no corporate needs. "Most of the yuan products sold in the past few years are betting on yuan appreciation. The sudden weakness of the currency has put these yuan-structured products such as target redemption forwards under huge pressure," said a treasurer at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong. (For related story, see ) "Taiwan is quite aggressive in selling such products, while the genuine demand is not that much," he said. A rise in cross-border yuan trade settlement has been another factor driving a swelling of the offshore yuan pool. The strength of the "redback" during the past four years has spurred growth in yuan deposits from Hong Kong to Singapore, as companies hungry for yuan assets gladly accepted payments from their mainland trade counterparts. But after a more than 30 percent rise against the U.S. dollar since 2005, the yuan has fallen nearly 3 percent this year, raising concerns that attractiveness of yuan assets may falter. There are some early signs that China's capital inflows are slowing. Foreign direct investment (FDI) rose only 4.1 percent in February from a year earlier, compared with a 16.1 percent increase in January. The yuan's weakening also casts a shadow over the mushrooming yuan deposits in Hong Kong and trade settlement denominated in the Chinese currency. Cross-border yuan trade settlement hit a record in January, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The growth of the yuan trade settlement programme in Hong Kong is "supported by robust infrastructure and risk management of the banks", the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. From nearly zero in 2009, the proportion of China's trade conducted in yuan swelled to more than 16 percent last year. While that rise in trade has been accompanied by a jump in offshore yuan deposits, market watchers are hoping the yuan's recent volatility would prompt genuine trade participants to use the programme, rather than speculators masking arbitrage flows. "The roots of the yuan trade settlement programme were laid in arbitrage and the recent currency volatility is likely to lead to more sustainable growth," Hu Beihai, an assistant general manager at Bank of China said last week at an event hosted by ASIFMA, an industry body. WEEK IN REVIEW: * JP Morgan Asset Management said on Monday it had added a share class hedged to renminbi to its Asia Equity Dividend Fund, to meet growing demand for renminbi-denominated investment products. * IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, said on Wednesday it raised another 1 billion yuan to double the amount of its first London-listed yuan bond. The order book topped 3 billion yuan, with more than 90 percent of the investors coming from outside Asia. * Taiwan's yuan deposits amounted to 247 billion yuan ($39.86 billion) by the end of February, up 15.2 percent from the previous month, according to Taiwan's central bank. * China has allowed currency traders to directly trade the yuan for the New Zealand dollar, the central bank said on Tuesday, a move that lowers transaction costs for selling and buying of the two currencies. * The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said deposits hit 200 billion yuan at the end of December. Helping lift the business in 2013 was the appointment of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as China's official clearing bank for the currency in Singapore. CHART OF THE WEEK: China has signed a series of bilateral currency agreements in the past four years to promote the use of the yuan in trade and investment: link.reuters.com/fuf67v ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)