By Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, April 10 Hong Kong's role as an international financial centre is rapidly getting a Chinese makeover. In the past few months, financial institutions in the former British colony are increasingly leaning more on their China businesses as local opportunities flounder while the city's regulators are moving quickly to seal long-standing initiatives. Nearly one out of every five dollars that Hong Kong banks lend now find their way into non-banking entities on the mainland, a dramatic rise in the last few years, particularly after regulators unveiled the cross-border yuan trade settlement scheme in 2010. The proportion was tiny before that. While that rise is natural given Hong Kong's role as a premier offshore yuan hub and a gateway into China, it is also indicative of how rapidly the city's banks are leaning on their China business for long-term survival and growth. Last week, Hong Kong's stock exchange said it was exploring a closer relationship with mainland bourses that would allow mainland investors to buy Hong Kong shares directly and vice versa, although it clarified on Thursday that any such scheme was "months" away. Regulators are also putting the finishing touches on a landmark deal that would allow money managers to base their operations in Hong Kong to target the huge onshore market and allow Chinese fund houses to use the territory as a platform to sell funds to global investors. The opportunities are huge. Deposits and bonds outstanding in the offshore yuan market account for about 1 percent of the onshore market, indicating the development of the market remains at an early stage. With the penetration of institutional money management in China's household savings sector relatively tiny, it presents an array of opportunities for the nearly $2 trillion fund management industry in the city. This also comes at a time when China is taking rapid strides to reform its financial sector as it allows market forces to have a greater say in its capital markets and boost the process of internationalising its currency. It is not the first time China and Hong Kong are exploring a closer relationship between their markets. Vivian Deng, chief China representative at Newedge, a leading derivatives brokerage firm, points to an initiative to let investors buy mainland-listed stocks a few years ago that was shelved. In 2007, China's regulator announced a pilot plan from Tianjin for allowing domestic Chinese individuals to invest in overseas securities markets directly, but it was shelved on concerns that equity markets had raced up to frothy levels. Recently, Chinese investors have been increasingly using an outward direct investment programme to invest in overseas markets with global funds using foreign currency and renminbi currency quotas to invest in the onshore capital markets. That indicates regulators in Hong Kong and China are now warming to allowing more cross-border investment flows, potentially boosting the growth of the offshore yuan market. "The cooperation between HKEx and the Chinese stock exchanges will definitely be an encouraging development to bridge the gap between China and Hong Kong," said Deng. "It's a matter of time and readiness in terms of infrastructure preparation." WEEK IN REVIEW: * Saxo Bank is launching over-the-counter foreign currency options in the offshore yuan currency against the U.S. dollar. Presently, Saxo offers trading in the offshore yuan in spot and forwards against the major currencies. * Offshore yuan trading has remained a bright spot for currency trading platforms. Thomson Reuters said offshore trading in the yuan on both of its venues has climbed to record highs, putting it in the top four traded pairs on Matching and top 10 on FXAll. The company does not give any breakdown of actual volumes traded in particular currencies. * HSBC has appointed Candy Ho as the global head of RMB business development in markets. Before this role, she was the head of RMB business development in Asia Pacific since March 2011 and key in building up the bank's business in the region. * Investors are back sniffing for good deals in the dim sum bond space. Order books for China Unicom (Hong Kong) new three-year offshore yuan bonds have swelled past the 4 billion mark. The initial price guidance on the bond is about 4.25 percent. CHART OF THE WEEK: Quarterly issuance of dim sum debt: link.reuters.com/kyr38v Dim sum debt sold in the quarter that ended in March amounted to 125 billion yuan ($20 billion), the highest quarterly level on record, according to Thomson Reuters data. That compared with 53 billion yuan for the December quarter. (Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Chris Gallagher)