HONG KONG, Sept 25 The persistent weakness in offshore yuan in Hong Kong compared with its onshore counterpart has raised doubts about growth prospects of the already stagnant yuan pool outside of China.

As a leading indicator market participants rely on to forecast future deposit growth in offshore markets, the discount of offshore CNH against onshore CNY rose to almost two-year highs, sapping corporate interest to bring yuan to Hong Kong.

The spread between the two spot rates is the main driver for companies involved in cross-border trade settlement to move funds into and out of the world's second-largest economy, affecting offshore yuan liquidity.

When CNH has a premium over CNY, as what happened in the first few years when the CNH market came into being, Chinese importers were encouraged to take yuan out and had it converted to dollars in the former British colony, contributing to the quick accumulation of offshore yuan deposits.

However, Hong Kong's yuan deposit growth lost steam since May when the pool saw its first monthly contraction in 10 months, after the central bank engineered the most sustained depreciation of its currency at the beginning of the year.

The yuan lost all its gains recorded in 2013 in the first four months of the year and despite a recent pick-up, it is still 1.3 percent below the value seen at the end of last year.

Traders say the redback is under downward pressure as it may be used as a tool to boost China's exports and ultimately to lift the fragile economy after factory output grew at its weakest pace in nearly six years in August.

The CNH discount against CNY surged to 275 pips on Sept. 15, the highest level since January 2012, suggesting that foreign investors are more bearish on the yuan's outlook.

Some banks have recently revised down their forecast for yuan deposit growth in the world's largest offshore yuan hub, with Standard Chartered Bank trimming its forecast of year-end deposits from 1.15-1.2 trillion yuan to 980 billion yuan.

"We see continuing headwinds to offshore renminbi accumulation in the coming months, particularly the persistent CNH discount to CNY since April," said Standard Chartered analysts in a report.

Tighter liquidity has kept yuan interbank lending rates elevated in Hong Kong for months. The overnight CNH Hibor surged to a three-year high of more than 7 percent last Friday before easing to 1.43 percent on Thursday.

To offset the impact from a weaker currency, banks have to use more attractive deposit interest rates to draw in yuan funds, as they make preparations for the soon-to-be launched Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme and other yuan investments.

Bank of Communications Hong Kong, for example, increased yuan interests for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, raising the rate for nine-month deposits to 3.39 percent, the highest among all banks, according to local media.

So far, more than 10 banks in Hong Kong offer interest rates above 3 percent for one-year yuan deposits. As a comparison, the benchmark rate for one-year yuan deposits in mainland China is 3 percent.

As Beijing hastens its efforts to open up the domestic market for investment and streamline the repatriation process for yuan to flow back to China, it may take some time for offshore yuan deposits to resume a stronger pace of growth, analysts say.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* The London Metal Exchange (LME), aiming to expand its business in top metals consumer China, said its new clearing house that launched on Monday would accept the Chinese currency as collateral by the end of the year.

* Singapore Exchange said last Friday it was adding new Asian foreign exchange futures contracts on Chinese renminbi, Japanese yen and Thai baht to further augment its suite of FX offerings. These contracts will be available for trading from Oct. 20.

* Cagamas Berhad, the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, made its debut in the international bond market by selling the first and largest yuan bond by a Malaysian issuer. The 1.5 billion yuan three-year bond offers a coupon rate of 3.7 percent.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Offshore yuan deposit growth loses momentum: link.reuters.com/syg92w

RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-British bond plan boosts global role of China's yuan As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)