HONG KONG Oct 24 China is studying pilot schemes that will allow domestic investors to make overseas investments using the Chinese currency, a move that could pump fresh oxygen into the stagnant offshore yuan pool.

"The central bank is designing RQDII (Renminbi Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor) and QDII2 schemes to enable investment in offshore markets," said Wang Dan, deputy director general in the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the biggest offshore yuan hub, stood at 937 billion yuan ($153 billion) at the end of August, the lowest level since February.

The yuan pool expanded much more slowly this year than market participants expected, mainly because of new ways for foreign investors to use yuan in China to buy high-yielding assets, as well as yuan being cheaper in offshore markets.

As an example of foreign investors' interest in onshore yuan assets, the 270 billion yuan Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota granted to Hong Kong was exhausted in less than three years.

The accumulation of yuan deposits outside of China has for years relied heavily on cross-border trade settlement, with some additional flows from Renminbi overseas direct investment (ODI) and Chinese travellers converting currency overseas.

It worked well in the first few years of the offshore yuan market, given the premium the so-called CNH enjoyed over its onshore CNY counterpart, encouraging companies to bring yuan funds to the former British colony.

However, as the premiums have reversed in the past few months, the measure that allows Chinese investors to use yuan to buy shares and other investment products abroad will no doubt open a crucial new channel for the "redback" to flow into offshore markets.

Offshore yuan reserves will have to reach 11 trillion yuan for the currency to achieve one-third of the US dollar's international status within 15 years, based on the experience of internationalising the dollar, the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council said in a report.

It is also expected to help balance international payments for the world's second-largest economy, which has recorded surpluses in its current and capital accounts for years.

The surplus in the two accounts amounted to $80.5 billion and $77.8 billion, respectively, for the first half of the year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.

"The size of overseas assets that mainland China holds is not only smaller than developed countries and some emerging economies, but these assets are highly concentrated in foreign reserves," said Nathan Chow, an analyst at DBS in Hong Kong.

During next week's Reuters China Summit, Reuters journalists will interview some of the region's leading business figures and decision makers on a range of cross-border investment issues, generating exclusive stories available first to Thomson Reuters clients. Get the latest updates by using the Eikon RSUM code or online at: www.reuters.com/summit/China14

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Hang Seng Indexes Company and Markit announced the launch of the Hang Seng Markit iBoxx offshore RMB bond index on Monday, covering 260 bonds from 150 issuers with an aggregated notional value of more than 300 billion yuan.

* A multibillion-dollar currency swap between Argentina and China will launch in November, bolstering the South American country's diminished foreign reserves, the central bank chief was quoted as saying in a local paper.

* Citi announced the implementation of its first RMB cross-border auto sweeping structure from China to London, which allows it to have live automated RMB cross-border sweeping capabilities in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and London. A sweeping system enables a company to integrate its daily working capital balances into its global cash pool.

* The United Kingdom sold the first foreign sovereign offshore yuan bond last Tuesday. The 3 billion yuan three-year bond was priced at 2.7 percent, well inside the initial guidance of around 2.9 percent.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

China's inbound and outbound investment schemes: reut.rs/1yiHVgs

RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker- Yuan payments progress may slow due to bureaucracy

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

(1 US dollar = 6.1174 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)