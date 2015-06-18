HONG KONG, June 18 China's determination to open up its $6 trillion domestic bond market to foreign investors will further help expand the yuan's global footprint - a hot pursuit of Beijing as it looks to bolster its currency's standing in world financial markets.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said earlier this month that Beijing would encourage overseas entities to issue yuan-denominated bonds in the onshore market and allow more categories of foreign institutions to enter its interbank bond market with bigger investment quotas.

The move marked another step in China's efforts to liberlise the capital account and internationalise its currency to match its economic might, and, some analysts say, eventually challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the global monetary system.

Beijing has greatly opened its equity market by launching a stock connect scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong in November, and is scheduled to roll out another one between Shenzhen and Hong Kong later this year.

However, foreign investors still have very limited channels and quotas to tap the world's third-biggest debt market at present, which has an outstanding amount of 36.8 trillion yuan ($5.93 trillion) by the end of May.

Statistics from the PBOC showed that foreign investors held a total of 635 billion yuan bonds in China by the end of April, accounting for less than 2 percent of the market. The percentage is much lower than South Korea's 8 percent and Taiwan's 6 percent.

In addition to the quota limit, overseas investors can only buy bonds and conduct bond repurchase agreement (repo) in the onshore market, and are largely shut out from other investment tools like interest rate swap (IRS) and credit risk mitigation warrant (CRMW).

"China is aiming to have the yuan included in the IMF's SDR basket and an inevitable trend is that the opening up of its bond market will accelerate," said Wan Tailei, head of International Cooperation Department at National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII).

Freer access to the bond market is an important factor when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) evaluates the degree of liberalisation of China's capital account. Among the 40 items listed by IMF under the capital account, eight are directly or indirectly related with the bond market, Wan said.

Foreign investors' interest in Chinese bonds is increasing as they seek channels to diversify their portfolios and allocate more funds in yuan assets, as markets wager that the Chinese currency is on its way to becoming a reserve currency.

Some of them who already hold yuan assets were seen locking in profits from a huge stock rally in China and switching to the bond market for less risky investment, but the access restrictions remain a challenge.

Their favorite bonds are those issued by Chinese government and policy banks, taking up 35 percent and 37 percent, respectively, of the total investment from foreign investors, said Cui Wei, general manager of RMB market department at China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

From the perspective of issuers, British Columbia, the first foreign government to sell a yuan-denominated dim sum bond, is now eyeing the possibility of issuing a panda bond as its looks to attract more Asian investment to the Pacific Coast province.

* China will cooperate with the International Monetary Fund in an assessment of whether the yuan should be included in the fund's currency basket, known as Special Drawing Rights, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

* Taiwan's yuan deposits reached 336.3 billion yuan by the end of May, up 1.87 percent from a month earlier, statistics from the island's central bank showed.

* Taiwan Futures Exchange proposes to use yuan foreign exchange rates in Hong Kong (CNH) and Taiwan (CNT) to settle U.S. dollar/yuan currency futures contracts, according to draft rules for the products seen by Reuters.

* Caterpillar Financial Services completed selling a 1 billion yuan three-year dim sum bond at 3.55 percent on Wednesday, attracting 4.5 billion yuan from 88 accounts.

* The Korea Development Bank completed its sale of a 1 billion yuan three-year yuan bond priced at 3.55 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The order book reached about 2 billion yuan from 35 accounts.

($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan renminbi)

