HONG KONG, June 25 The Mongolian government this week completed the sale of an offshore yuan bond, making it the second country after Britain to issue yuan-denominated bonds.

The sovereign issue shows increasing appetite for yuan assets as countries try to diversify their reserve portfolios, and is another step in the yuan's expedition to become a global reserve currency.

The 1 billion yuan ($161.08 million) three-year bond was priced at 7.5 percent on Wednesday, and attracted orders worth 1.5 billion yuan from 44 accounts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

About 93 percent of the bond was allocated to Asian investors and 7 percent to European investors.

Britain became the first Western country to sell an offshore yuan bond in October. Its finance ministry said the yuan proceeds were used to finance the government's reserves of foreign currency.

From the provincial level, Canada's British Columbia and Australia's New South Wales tapped dim sum bonds last year.

Japan, South Korea and Nigeria have also expressed intention to increase their exposure to yuan assets. According to bankers, more than 50 foreign central banks have started using the yuan or keeping it as part of their foreign reserves.

"Central banks have recognized the trend toward an increasingly multicurrency system and have consequently worked to diversify their sovereign balance sheet," the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based international affairs think-tank said in a report issued Monday.

However, the yuan asset exposure of foreign central banks is negligible as investment channels for them are narrow. Their demand for such assets is constrained as the yuan has yet to become freely convertible.

Foreign central banks held about 666.7 billion yuan in yuan-denominated assets at the end of April, according to statistics from the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

Interest in yuan assets will likely increase as China further promotes its "one belt one road" strategy and aims to get the yuan included in the International Monetary Fund's SDR basket later this year.

"Currencies that count toward the SDR enjoy extra legitimacy, bolstering demand for them among central banks," the Atlantic Council said.

U.S. and Chinese officials on Tuesday discussed Beijing's bid to have the yuan included in the IMF's basket of currencies, a senior Treasury official said following bilateral meetings in Washington.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chairman Chow Chung Kong confirmed on Monday that a trading link connecting Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges will be launched later this year.

* The London Stock Exchange is researching the possibility of creating a stock trading link with the Shanghai Stock Exchange similar to the one between Hong Kong and Shanghai, Chinese state media reported on June 19.

* The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will extend the operating hours of the intraday repo under the Renminbi Liquidity Facility from July 20, in line with the extension of operating hours for its yuan settlement system.

* The Shanghai Gold Exchange will launch a yuan-denominated gold fix by the end of the year, a bourse official said on Thursday, in a move aimed at giving China more influence over the pricing of the precious metal.

* HSBC will store Swiss Re's Chinese securities as part of a plan to enable foreign investors to use offshore yuan to buy stocks and bonds in mainland China, the British bank on Monday.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

The Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index (RGI) fell in April, driven by cross-border payments and dim sum bonds: link.reuters.com/xun94w

($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)