HONG KONG, July 30 Offshore yuan money market rates have risen sharply in the past few weeks as turbulent mainland stock markets and expectations of yuan trading band widening have pressured the Chinese currency.

Markets participants, however, say surging rates are likely to be short-lived as worries over yuan weakness may be overplayed and there is sufficient yuan liquidity in Hong Kong.

Wild price swings and rapidly fading confidence in China's stock markets since mid-June have made many investors stay away from yuan assets, where previously many were jumping in.

The Shanghai Composite Index has slumped some 30 percent since the market rout began in mid June, after more than doubling in just six months.

Piling pressure on the yuan, China's State Council said on Friday it would liberalise yuan trading, among other measures, to support exports. Widening two-way fluctuation in the exchange rate was seen as leading to more short-term yuan weakness.

The yuan has been largely flat against the dollar in the past month but the prospect of more downside has pushed up dollar/yuan cross currency swap (CCS) rates this month. One-year contracts climbed to more than three-month highs this week at 3.33 percent from a six-month low at 2.49 percent seen in June.

CCS rates were driven up largely by short-term investors, but with volatile markets likely to discourage punting and more swap-based offshore yuan bond issuance expected, rates will likely to be curbed, analysts say.

"Following the sharp rebound in CCS, it is again economical for foreign top-tier issuers, such as investment-grade banks, to issue in the offshore yuan market and swap back," said Becky Liu, a strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong, noting the issuances will pull the CCS curve gradually lower.

Foreign issuers that sell bonds in the so-called dim sum bond market usually convert the yuan proceeds to dollars or their own currencies by using CCS contracts. The higher the CCS rate, the more they save in funding costs.

Some 40 swapped deals totalling 9.8 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) have been launched since the start of July, including 18 deals amounting to 5 billion yuan since last week, according to Standard Chartered statistics.

"This upward move (of CCS) is inconsistent with the generally adequate offshore liquidity conditions and favour receiving 1-year CCS to position for a reversal," said HSBC in a note.

Offshore yuan is also expected to stay relatively ample in the coming weeks given that northbound flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect is slowing amid the recent A-share market meltdown.

Northbound volumes recorded an outflow of about 37 billion yuan in the past month, injecting a net 24 billion yuan liquidity in the offshore market, according to Reuters calculations.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* The London Metal Exchange said on Tuesday that its clearing house can accept offshore yuan as cash collateral, effective immediately, after regulatory approval from the Bank of England.

* Chinese asset manager GF International Investment Management Ltd on Monday said it will launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the MSCI China A International Index, becoming the first ETF in Asia to track the index.

* South Korea's Shinhan Bank completed its sale of a 1.2 billion yuan ($193.3 million) three-year dim sum bond priced at 4.2 percent. The bond attracted orders from 60 accounts worth 2.5 billion yuan.

* J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched its Global Bond Fund on Tuesday tracking Barclays Global Aggregate ex Securitised Index. It is the first Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-authorised global bond fund to offer RMB-hedged share classes.

* The number of South African payments denominated in yuan increased by 33 percent over the past year thanks to its strengthened bilateral relations with China, global transaction services organisation SWIFT said on Wednesday.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

South Africa's yuan payments-SWIFT: link.reuters.com/buk35w

($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)