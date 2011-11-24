By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, Nov 24 A bigger yuan supply line between China and Hong Kong and dwindling availability of dollar funds should push offshore yuan bond yields up and boost demand from hesitant investors who are wary after a recent selloff.

By doubling its currency swap lines -- a necessary precursor to establishing offshore markets -- with South Korea last month and the former British colony this week, Beijing has signalled its support for the offshore yuan markets.

Hong Kong's emergence as China's premier offshore yuan hub has been largely due to the presence of a large yuan supply line with Beijing -- at 400 billion yuan now -- giving confidence to local banks to offer financial services and foreign firms to settle more trade in the Chinese currency.

At a time when borrowers are shelling out more to raise funds in international bond markets, China's moves to allow its big state-owned firms and banks to borrow in the so-called "dim sum" markets will end up attracting a new set of issuers suffering from much higher costs elsewhere such as Indian banks.

China's move to double its currency swap line could not have been better timed and Becky Liu, a credit strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong says, represents a "vote of confidence in terms of yuan supplies."

Just as CNH markets began recovering from a September selloff, a quarterly cross-border trade quota ran out for the second time in less than a year, triggering concerns that Beijing may be losing interest in its drive to boost its trade settled in yuan.

Even as the offshore yuan went into a brief tailspin, Beijing quickly unveiled a series of steps including formalising mainland-focused yuan foreign direct investment rules, doubling trade quotas and assuring nervous market partipants of the support from authorities.

While the discount between offshore and the onshore yuan has narrowed substantially since end-September, indicating markets may be limping back to normalcy, market players expect bond sale volumes to rise sharply next year in the wake of the latest reforms, sending yields higher.

"More supply from issuers who might be willing to pay higher yields in the primary market will push yields higher in the secondary market. We think this is a good opportunity for investors to pick up better quality names at higher yields," Liu says.

For investors who have had to be content with near zero interest rates on their 622 billion yuan in deposits lying in Hong Kong banks, that may be music to their ears.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Reserve diversification. Thailand's central bank has started holding yuan as part of its currency reserves, Japan's Nikkei newspaper quoted its governor as saying. It becomes the second country after Nigeria to start holding the Chinese currency. The move assumes significance especially after sources told Reuters last month that Beijing plans to sign an agreement with the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations of which Thailand is a part.

* Cheap? No more! In one of the few deals to hit the primary market this week, Japan's Orix returned to the bond market to raise 500 million yuan of three-year money at 4 percent. While the deal itself attracted strong demand -- an order book of 1.5 billion -- it wasn't cheap. In its debut in March this year, it paid just 2 percent -- effectively translating into a higher cost of 200 basis points for a six month extension this time.

* China is set to allow more foreign investors to invest into its domestic bond market as the country takes cautious steps to liberalise its financial markets, according to a central bank official. Presently, Beijing permits more than 100 foreign institutions to invest in its domestic markets via a quota system called the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor Scheme.

* Out of the 350-odd so-called "dim sum" bonds in the secondary markets, more than 80 percent of them are under water, according to Thomson Reuters data, reflecting the viciousness of a recent selloff. But that may be changing.

In a recent note, investment bank Nomura says CNH debt is seeing more demand from European and the U.S. clients on the back of inflows into newly-launched CNH funds, though retail clients continue to dominate this space.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

CNH bond issuance: link.reuters.com/taz25s

Even as CNH bonds recovered from a battering in recent weeks, according to Deutsche Bank's CNH bond index, primary issuance have faltered. So far in November, nearly 5 billion yuan of deals have been printed, compared to an average 10 billion yuan for the last two months and well below a 2011 peak of 14 billion yuan in June. With the year-end coming up, prospective issuers have about three weeks to get their deals in, according to bankers.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 32,476.2 65

2. Standard 18,223.8 43

Chartered Bank

3. Bank of China 9,447.6 16

4. Deutsche Bank 9,029.4 16

5. RBS 8,187.2 23

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch

4. Bank of China 2,312.5 1

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of November 24

(Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong and Umesh Desai at IFR; editing by Kim Coghill)