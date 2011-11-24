By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 24 A bigger yuan supply
line between China and Hong Kong and dwindling availability of
dollar funds should push offshore yuan bond yields up and boost
demand from hesitant investors who are wary after a recent
selloff.
By doubling its currency swap lines -- a necessary precursor
to establishing offshore markets -- with South Korea last month
and the former British colony this week, Beijing has signalled
its support for the offshore yuan markets.
Hong Kong's emergence as China's premier offshore yuan hub
has been largely due to the presence of a large yuan supply line
with Beijing -- at 400 billion yuan now -- giving confidence to
local banks to offer financial services and foreign firms to
settle more trade in the Chinese currency.
At a time when borrowers are shelling out more to raise
funds in international bond markets, China's moves to allow its
big state-owned firms and banks to borrow in the so-called "dim
sum" markets will end up attracting a new set of issuers
suffering from much higher costs elsewhere such as Indian banks.
China's move to double its currency swap line could not have
been better timed and Becky Liu, a credit strategist at HSBC in
Hong Kong says, represents a "vote of confidence in terms of
yuan supplies."
Just as CNH markets began recovering from a September
selloff, a quarterly cross-border trade quota ran out for the
second time in less than a year, triggering concerns that
Beijing may be losing interest in its drive to boost its trade
settled in yuan.
Even as the offshore yuan went into a brief
tailspin, Beijing quickly unveiled a series of steps including
formalising mainland-focused yuan foreign direct investment
rules, doubling trade quotas and assuring nervous market
partipants of the support from authorities.
While the discount between offshore and the onshore yuan has
narrowed substantially since end-September, indicating markets
may be limping back to normalcy, market players expect bond sale
volumes to rise sharply next year in the wake of the latest
reforms, sending yields higher.
"More supply from issuers who might be willing to pay higher
yields in the primary market will push yields higher in the
secondary market. We think this is a good opportunity for
investors to pick up better quality names at higher yields," Liu
says.
For investors who have had to be content with near zero
interest rates on their 622 billion yuan in deposits lying in
Hong Kong banks, that may be music to their ears.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Reserve diversification. Thailand's central bank has
started holding yuan as part of its currency reserves, Japan's
Nikkei newspaper quoted its governor as saying. It becomes the
second country after Nigeria to start holding the Chinese
currency. The move assumes significance especially after sources
told Reuters last month that Beijing plans to sign an agreement
with the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations of
which Thailand is a part.
* Cheap? No more! In one of the few deals to hit the primary
market this week, Japan's Orix returned to the bond
market to raise 500 million yuan of three-year money at 4
percent. While the deal itself attracted strong demand -- an
order book of 1.5 billion -- it wasn't cheap. In its debut in
March this year, it paid just 2 percent -- effectively
translating into a higher cost of 200 basis points for a six
month extension this time.
* China is set to allow more foreign investors to invest
into its domestic bond market as the country takes cautious
steps to liberalise its financial markets, according to a
central bank official. Presently, Beijing permits more than 100
foreign institutions to invest in its domestic markets via a
quota system called the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
Scheme.
* Out of the 350-odd so-called "dim sum" bonds in the
secondary markets, more than 80 percent of them are under water,
according to Thomson Reuters data, reflecting the viciousness of
a recent selloff. But that may be changing.
In a recent note, investment bank Nomura says CNH debt is
seeing more demand from European and the U.S. clients on the
back of inflows into newly-launched CNH funds, though retail
clients continue to dominate this space.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
CNH bond issuance: link.reuters.com/taz25s
Even as CNH bonds recovered from a battering in recent
weeks, according to Deutsche Bank's CNH bond index,
primary issuance have faltered. So far in November, nearly 5
billion yuan of deals have been printed, compared to an average
10 billion yuan for the last two months and well below a 2011
peak of 14 billion yuan in June. With the year-end coming up,
prospective issuers have about three weeks to get their deals
in, according to bankers.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 32,476.2 65
2. Standard 18,223.8 43
Chartered Bank
3. Bank of China 9,447.6 16
4. Deutsche Bank 9,029.4 16
5. RBS 8,187.2 23
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
4. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of November 24
