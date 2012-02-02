HONG KONG Feb 2 The drop in offshore yuan
deposits in December may trigger worries among some investors as
a sign of China's failure to make Hong Kong an overseas trading
hub for its currency, but trade settlement figures tell a
different story.
While CNH deposits in Hong Kong banks fell by more than 6
percent to 588 billion yuan at end-December from the previous
month, trade settled in renminbi logged a remarkable 239 billion
yuan.
That is the highest monthly volume June 2009, when Beijing
began an experiment to denominate more of its trade in the
Chinese currency.
The numbers suggest that the offshore yuan market is now
being used not just by smart mainland importers looking to boost
their profit margins by arbitraging between the two markets, but
as a viable trade channel by exporters and importers.
And more "two way" yuan flows between the onshore and
offshore markets via trade channels and increased usage of
direct investment channels signal a rising level of maturity of
the CNH market.
"The renminbi is now increasingly being used in the real
economy than just for arbitrage purposes between the borders
which is a healthy sign for the longer-term growth of the
market," said Becky Liu, a strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong.
The increased use of yuan in trade or the current account
coincides with long-awaited reforms on the capital account
including the launch of a sizeable 20 billion yuan cross-border
investment scheme in December and relaxing rules on yuan foreign
direct investment.
Officials from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority say the
export-import mix of cross-border yuan trade has reached a
balanced level from the 1:3 ratio seen in the second half of
2010, HSBC analysts wrote in a note.
The changes couldn't have come at a better time.
Yuan gain expectations have decreased noticeably and CNH
trades in Hong Kong are more volatile, increasing pressure on
authorities to allow offshore investors more access to the
mainland markets to ensure the yuan internationalisation
experiment doesn't falter.
Since yuan FDI rules were first announced in mid October, a
total of 21 billion yuan in 10 projects have been approved until
end-December and total CNH loans has grown to more than 25
billion yuan by end-November from nowhere a few months earlier.
All of which will increase the cross-border flow of money,
deepening the CNH market, but will also slow the growth in
offshore yuan deposits, which has grown by a factor of ten in
only two years.
Credit Agricole expects the pool of CNH deposits in Hong
Kong to rise to only 610 billion by end 2012, marginally higher
than the 588 billion at the end of 2011.
"The negative headline such as decline in deposits is more
of a short-term nature, and might not make the regulators overly
concerned about the situation," HSBC's Liu said.
She expects the speed at which authorities have been moving
to support the offshore market and open the capital account to
continue.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Of Brazilian fever. America Movil became the
first Latin American issuer to issue a yuan-denominated bond. It
sold 1 billion yuan in debt upsized from an original plan of 750
million yuan as demand for the bond reached 2 billion yuan. The
deal was priced at the bottom end of a 3.5 to 3.6 percent
guidance band. Over 60 accounts, with half of the investors from
Asia lined up to get a piece of the deal. It also marked the
first dim sum issue since November.
* And Chinese gold. Hang Seng Bank launched the
first yuan-denominated gold exchange traded fund this week. The
ETF, the first of its kind, will track the performance of the
London Gold Fixing Price quoted in U.S. dollars and the bank
will use currency swaps to hedge the exchange rate risk,
according to Andrew Fung, the bank's head of treasury.
* Adding to the already growing pile of indexes tracking the
performance of offshore yuan debt, Bank of China Hong Kong
, the territory's sole clearing bank for yuan
transactions launched three new offshore yuan bond sub indices.
* Speedy approvals. In a marked shift from the usually slow
bureaucracy that plagues offshore investors looking to invest
their yuan on the mainland, China granted 20 billion yuan in
quotas to allow investment of offshore yuan into the mainland
capital markets, meeting a target announced less than two months
ago. A total of 21 Hong Kong-based financial institutions have
been granted quotas under the so-called Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.
* Coming up: Yuan equity. China's securities regulator
will push for issues of yuan-denominated shares in the offshore
yuan market, its vice chairman, Yao Gang, said in January. The
move could export to Hong Kong the surge in capital markets
activity that has made Shenzhen, where most of China's startups
and small and medium-sized companies go public, a teeming IPO
hub in Asia Pacific. For the CNH market that has seen only one
equity offering so far, it would be a game changer.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
The footprint of the yuan: link.reuters.com/dab46s
Since a scheme to boost the use of the yuan in international
trade started in June 2009, China has signed swap lines with
fourteen of its trade partners amounting to nearly a quarter of
its international trade. While some such as Uzbekistan and
Iceland are largely symbolic, its agreements with South Korea
and Malaysia indicate the seriousness of its intent.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 2,798.5 13
2. Standard 2,670.0 4
Chartered Bank
3. Bank of China 1,500.0 1
4. BNP Paribas 652.0 4
5. JPMorgan 500.0 1
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of February 2
