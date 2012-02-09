By Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen

HONG KONG, Feb 9 Simplifying rules for China-focused foreign direct investment in renminbi is attracting a fresh wave of issuers to the offshore yuan bond market which may end up boosting volumes to a record this year.

Since yuan FDI rules were announced in mid-October, a total of 21 billion yuan ($3.3 billion) in 10 projects have been approved until end-December, sparking a rare drop in yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks.

Judging by the hectic deal flow activity so far in the opening weeks of 2012, that wave of investment flows is expected to flourish as more firms look at the so-called "dim sum market" as a viable financing option for their mainland operations.

At a FinanceAsia conference this week, Jeff Kwan, deputy treasurer at MTR Corporation, which operates the city's subway system, said the growth of the dim sum market will save financing costs for its projects in the mainland.

"We will be looking at the dim sum bond market for fund raising options provided the funding cost is favorable to us," Kwan said.

MTR, which is building projects in nearby Shenzen, is no stranger to the dim sum market. In June 2011, it raised one billion yuan via a two-year bond at 0.625 percent.

Others like electronics giant Sony Corp are opening offices. It opened a trading office in Hong Kong last year to capitalise on the opportunities presented by growing trade ties between Japan and China, Satoshi Fujioka, managing director at Sony Global Treasury Services.

Trade between Japan and China has expanded by 2.5 times since 2001 to about 26.5 trillion yen ($345 billion) in 2010, but the amount of settlements denominated in either the yen or the yuan remain tiny.

By easing the yuan trade flow process and raising funds via the dim sum market, companies hope to bridge that gap.

Even as volumes picked up, new companies are tapping this market. America Movil, for instance, became the first Latin American issuer to sell a dim sum bond last month.

Sales of such bonds in January, a typically slow period, clocked a healthy 10 billion yuan, Thomson Reuters data shows, higher than a average of 8 billion yuan in the previous quarter, indicating healthy demand.

In 2011, total sales of dim sum debt was at a record 150 billion yuan but bankers believe volumes this year may top that.

"As more cross border channels for yuan flows develop, the dim sum bond market becomes a viable financing option for mainland issuers," said Tee Choon-Hong, regional head of capital markets, North Asia at Standard Chartered Bank.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Go West... In a move to exploit closer ties between the HKMA and the British Treasury and take pole position in the growing offshore yuan business, HSBC appointed Paul Gooding, a senior executive in London. The move comes after Hong Kong and London agreed to work closer to develop the city as a hub for offshore yuan trading last month.

* Standard Chartered 's yuan deposits have increased substantially in December and January as it offers higher interest rates on deposits, Vicky Kong, regional head of wealth management, North East Asia, Standard Chartered said. For the industry, she expects deposit rates to rise more and investment demand for yuan products to continue despite more volatility.

* In a busy week for the dim sum market, China Development Bank's Hong Kong branch raised 500 million via one-year certificate of deposits at 2.9 percent. Bank of China Hong Kong sold 360 million yuan in one year paper between 2.95 to 3.2 percent. Both the funds are aimed to rollover maturing issues and the reginnaicng were done at highe rlevels.

* German specialty chemicals company Lanxess priced its debut Dim Sum bond late last night by selling a 3-year deal was priced at 3.95 percent raising 500 million yuan. Books accumulated to nearly CNH1bn from over 40 accounts, which helped to squeeze the yield to 3.95%, below the guidance of low-mid 4%.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Offshore CNH deposits: link.reuters.com/raw46s

Outstanding yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks fell by more than 6 percent in December to below 590 billion yuan. The fall in yuan deposits benefited Hong Kong dollars and other foreign currency deposits which rose by nearly 1 percent each.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 4,734.0 18

2. Standard 2,670.0 4

Chartered Bank

3. Bank of China 1,500.0 1

4. BNP Paribas 910.0 5

5. Deutsche Bank 625.0 2

2011 synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1

4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of February 9

($1 = 6.2945 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong with IFR)