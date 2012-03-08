(Replaces the 'Week in Review' section. The earlier story contained old text.)

By Michelle Chen

HONG KONG, March 8 While offshore yuan investors have recently complained of a lack of channels to manage the renminbi they hold, they have now turned to the other extreme: worrying about the contracting yuan deposit base in Hong Kong.

Those worries might prove to be for naught, given that the decline in the deposit base appears to be caused mainly by the opening of more investment opportunities and repatriation channels.

Yuan deposits may be set for a lower growth rate, but the trend likely points to a market that is entering into a more mature stage of development, and not a sign that Beijing's efforts to internationalise the currency are stalling.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell 2.1 percent in January month-on-month to 576 billion yuan ($91.4 billion), after dropping 6.2 percent in December, according to the latest figures from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The back-to-back declines have sparked fierce debates in the market over whether currency has begun to lose its appeal amid expectations that Beijing will allow only gradual appreciation of the yuan over the long run, and perhaps even some corrections from time to time to deter speculators.

However, there is always more to figures in Hong Kong than meets the eye.

Trade settlement is the main source of yuan deposit in the former British colony. The offshore yuan starts to accumulate when Chinese importers pay more renminbi out than exporters receive, just like what was happening in the past two years when the deposits ballooned 10-fold.

In January, renminbi flowing into Hong Kong actually exceeded the amount flowing out under the trade settlement scheme despite a drop in deposits, which means if no investment or repatriation outlets existed, yuan deposits should have increased like before.

"I guess it is quite substantially because we have more channels to remit money back. We cannot expect continued rapid growth of deposits as the market matures," said Frances Cheung, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.

Of late, China has allowed funds to flow back to the mainland more quickly than expected, permitting foreign investors to invest in domestic companies and capital markets under yuan FDI and RQFII schemes, respectively, since the fourth quarter of 2011.

And thanks to a transparent repatriation process, yuan fund-raising activity is flourishing.

Total issuance of "dim sum" bonds exceeded 7 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) and outstanding yuan certificates of deposits reached a high of 76.8 billion yuan ($12.2 billion) in January, compared to 72 billion yuan ($11.4 billion) a month earlier.

While some market watchers are worried about whether the squeeze in the CNH base will affect the sustainability of this boom, Becky Liu, a strategist at HSBC, believed the market will see a dynamic balance, attracting more renminbi to the offshore market when the CNH rate is pushed up by strong demand and less liquidity.

"Offshore yuan liquidity will resume growth eventually in the medium term, as a genuine need for trade settlements as well as China's overseas direct investment will pick up when offshore parties become more used to the currency and find its usage broadened further," she added.

Beijing allowed domestic companies to make overseas investments in yuan in January, 2011 and the total amount of renminbi ODI last year reached 20.2 billion yuan ($3.2 billion).

With yuan internationalisation entering into a new stage, there will be more indicators to evaluate its progress. Deposits will still be one of them, but will no longer be the dominant market signal.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China's central bank announced new rules to allow all the firms in the country to settle their cross-border trade in yuan to further promote the use of its currency internationally. China allowed 365 firms to settle trade in yuan under a pilot programme in July 2009, which was expanded to more than 60,000 companies a year later.

* Export-Import Bank of China, one of the nation's three policy banks, plans to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) worth of yuan bonds in Hong Kong this year, bank president Li Ruogu said on the sidelines of the annual parliament meetings in Beijing.

* Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, priced its CNH750m (USD115m) three-year dim sum bond at 4.875%, the tight end of the initial guidance. Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank led the deal.

* China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said that conditions were now ready for the yuan's exchange rate to float more widely, sending a signal that Beijing may reduce its intervention in the foreign exchange market. Yuan rate is "relatively close to its balanced level" because of China's shrinking trade surplus, he said.

* Local media reported that the Guangdong branch of the People's Bank of China is studying allowing companies in the province to borrow renminbi from Hong Kong and remit the loans back. The initial quota is said to be around 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion).

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Dim sum bond sales: link.reuters.com/pyz56s

Sales of yuan denominated bonds pick up in February after a slowdown in the closing months of 2011.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 9,297.0 34

2. Standard 5,888.5 13

Chartered Bank

3. Bank of China 4,400.0 2

4. Barclays Capital 2,183.0 4

5. BNP Paribas 2,010.0 8

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1

4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of March 8

RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-China eyes Middle East as next offshore yuan destination. INTERVIEW-CME open to raising yuan collateral cap on exchange-traded products. More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

(Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Borsuk)