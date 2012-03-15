By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, March 15 China's plans to widen
the yuan trading band yuan may lead to more volatility in the
so-called dim sum bonds, hastening the development of the
fledgling offshore derivatives market.
More flexible yuan trading may also lead to active arbitrage
opportunities as well as speculation risks, while issuers who
have so far been enjoying the twin benefits of low yields and a
rising renminbi, may have to prepare for higher costs.
"It used to be a one way bet on the yuan's appreciation which
resulted in a single-side market. There will be bigger room to
do arbitrage with a wider trading band and two-way flows," said
Kenix Lai, a senior market analyst at Bank of East Asia.
Premier Wen Jiabao and central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan
this week expressed willingness to let the yuan float more
widely as they believe conditions are now ready, sending a
signal that Beijing might take action soon.
The People's Bank of China has been making efforts to
promote the two-way movements of the still tightly-controlled
currency. It broadened the yuan/dollar daily trading range from
0.3 percent to 0.5 percent and yuan against non-dollar
currencies from 1.5 percent to 3 percent some years ago.
If the onshore yuan/dollar trading range is further widened
to 0.75 percent as Li Daokui, an academic member of an advisory
body to the central bank suggested, the CNH market which closely
tracks the onshore yuan is likely to encounter higher volatility
and the process for the yuan to reach a balanced level may also
be accelerated.
For now, CNH investors have to settle for imperfect hedging
tools like the non-deliverable forwards, currency swaps and
interest rate swaps based on the Shanghai interbank offered rate
(Shibor), as the CNH market lacks a mature benchmark.
For CNH borrowers, costs will rise as overseas buyers will
demand higher yields because of heightened currency risks.
"Foreign investors have been accepting the yuan partly
because of the outlook for steady gains with low volatility; and
when this incentive is gone, they will be more cautious," said
Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole.
The Bank of China Hong Kong offshore yuan bond index
, which is used to evaluate the total return in
this market, rebounded sharply this year, with year to date
return reaching 3.67 percent.
Regardless of whether it is challenge or opportunity a more
flexible yuan will bring to the offshore market, it is a stage
that China has to go through before they are confident enough to
eventually let it become fully convertible and make it an
international currency.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Japan said on Tuesday it had received approval from China's
government to purchase 65 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) in
Chinese government debt in a move that can help Japan diversify
its reserves away from the dollar and strengthen economic ties
between the two Asian countries.
* The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Bank Negara Malaysia and
Euroclear Bank jointly launched a pilot platform for the
cross-border investment and settlement of debt securities that
will be operational on March 30. Peter Pang, Deputy Chief
Executive of the HKMA believed the platform would boost
liquidity in the dim sum bond market.
* China will face less pressure from hot money inflows this year
with less unbalance of China's international payments; the
central bank is studying a second batch of RQFII quota, said Yi
Gang, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
(SAFE).
* China Development Bank (CDB) will sign a memorandum of
understanding at a meeting with its BRICs counterparts - Russia,
South Africa, Brazil and India - in New Delhi on March 29, to
extend renminbi loans to them, the Financial Times reported.
* CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange
operator, will not hesitate to lift the $100 million cap on
offshore yuan used as collateral on all its exchange traded
futures products as demand grows, said the firm's Asia Pacific
Managing Director Julien Le Noble. Chicago-based CME began
accepting offshore yuan as collateral in December last year.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
A volatile CNH: link.reuters.com/fyd27s
Talk of yuan band widening and trade data over the weekend
has led to a week of volatile yuan trading in the offshore
market. The PBOC fixing has lost 0.7 percent over the past 11
sessions.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
HSBC 10,715.5 37
Standard Chartered 5,888.5 13
Bank of China 4,400.0 2
Barclays Capital 2,183.0 4
BNP Paribas 2,010.0 8
* Thomson Reuters data as of March 15
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)