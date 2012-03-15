HONG KONG, March 15 China's plans to widen the yuan trading band yuan may lead to more volatility in the so-called dim sum bonds, hastening the development of the fledgling offshore derivatives market.

More flexible yuan trading may also lead to active arbitrage opportunities as well as speculation risks, while issuers who have so far been enjoying the twin benefits of low yields and a rising renminbi, may have to prepare for higher costs.

"It used to be a one way bet on the yuan's appreciation which resulted in a single-side market. There will be bigger room to do arbitrage with a wider trading band and two-way flows," said Kenix Lai, a senior market analyst at Bank of East Asia.

Premier Wen Jiabao and central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan this week expressed willingness to let the yuan float more widely as they believe conditions are now ready, sending a signal that Beijing might take action soon.

The People's Bank of China has been making efforts to promote the two-way movements of the still tightly-controlled currency. It broadened the yuan/dollar daily trading range from 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent and yuan against non-dollar currencies from 1.5 percent to 3 percent some years ago.

If the onshore yuan/dollar trading range is further widened to 0.75 percent as Li Daokui, an academic member of an advisory body to the central bank suggested, the CNH market which closely tracks the onshore yuan is likely to encounter higher volatility and the process for the yuan to reach a balanced level may also be accelerated.

For now, CNH investors have to settle for imperfect hedging tools like the non-deliverable forwards, currency swaps and interest rate swaps based on the Shanghai interbank offered rate (Shibor), as the CNH market lacks a mature benchmark.

For CNH borrowers, costs will rise as overseas buyers will demand higher yields because of heightened currency risks.

"Foreign investors have been accepting the yuan partly because of the outlook for steady gains with low volatility; and when this incentive is gone, they will be more cautious," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole.

The Bank of China Hong Kong offshore yuan bond index , which is used to evaluate the total return in this market, rebounded sharply this year, with year to date return reaching 3.67 percent.

Regardless of whether it is challenge or opportunity a more flexible yuan will bring to the offshore market, it is a stage that China has to go through before they are confident enough to eventually let it become fully convertible and make it an international currency.

WEEK IN REVIEW: * Japan said on Tuesday it had received approval from China's government to purchase 65 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) in Chinese government debt in a move that can help Japan diversify its reserves away from the dollar and strengthen economic ties between the two Asian countries.

* The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Bank Negara Malaysia and Euroclear Bank jointly launched a pilot platform for the cross-border investment and settlement of debt securities that will be operational on March 30. Peter Pang, Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA believed the platform would boost liquidity in the dim sum bond market.

* China will face less pressure from hot money inflows this year with less unbalance of China's international payments; the central bank is studying a second batch of RQFII quota, said Yi Gang, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). * China Development Bank (CDB) will sign a memorandum of understanding at a meeting with its BRICs counterparts - Russia, South Africa, Brazil and India - in New Delhi on March 29, to extend renminbi loans to them, the Financial Times reported. * CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, will not hesitate to lift the $100 million cap on offshore yuan used as collateral on all its exchange traded futures products as demand grows, said the firm's Asia Pacific Managing Director Julien Le Noble. Chicago-based CME began accepting offshore yuan as collateral in December last year.

Talk of yuan band widening and trade data over the weekend has led to a week of volatile yuan trading in the offshore market. The PBOC fixing has lost 0.7 percent over the past 11 sessions.

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

HSBC 10,715.5 37

Standard Chartered 5,888.5 13

Bank of China 4,400.0 2

Barclays Capital 2,183.0 4

BNP Paribas 2,010.0 8

* Thomson Reuters data as of March 15

