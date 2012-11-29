HONG KONG Nov 29 Banks in Hong Kong are facing pressure to cut yuan deposit rates as the Chinese currency's recent strengthening has reignited foreign investors' interest and increased previously-shrinking offshore yuan liquidity.

Dah Sing Bank told Reuters on Thursday it has reduced its preferential interest rates by 10-20 basis points from three-month to one-year for RMB fixed deposits.

Local media reports in mid-November said that Bank of China Hong Kong - the territory's only yuan clearing bank - and DBS Hong Kong also cut their yuan deposit rates.

Reduced rates for yuan deposits are "mainly due to the liquidity improvement recently, thanks to the change of view towards RMB," said Ju Wang, senior Asian FX strategist at HSBC.

Demand for yuan assets is rising and foreign corporates participating in RMB trade settlement also seem to be more willing to receive the Chinese currency given the yuan's appreciation, she added.

The yuan recovered by 2.7 percent since hitting a 2012 low of 6.3967 in late July. The currency has reached the strong side of its daily trading band for six straight sessions and 23 of the last 26.

Earlier this year, the offshore yuan pool was shrinking. At the end of September, deposits were 13 percent lower than last year's peak in November, owing to yuan depreciation in the first half of 2012 and more channels to remit yuan back to mainland China.

As a result, Hong Kong banks had to provide higher rates to compete for yuan funds and maintain market share. Some banks increased one-year yuan deposit rate to above 3 percent in October, even higher than the onshore benchmark deposit rate.

Bankers said falling of interbank lending rates in the offshore yuan market also led to the recent rate cuts. Interbank lending is one of the main channels that banks can capitalise on to pursue returns with the yuan they hold.

The overnight interbank lending rate is less than 1 percent now, which "makes it quite difficult to cover the funding cost" if banks continue to offer such high deposit rates, said a banker in a local bank.

Dah Sing Bank cut the one-year yuan deposit rates by 20 basis points to 3 percent and 3.2 percent respectively for deposit amounts of 20,000-99,999 and 100,000-499,999 yuan.

For funds above 500,000 yuan, the rate was cut by 10 basis points to 3.1 percent.

Banks may cut rates further in the near-term given the strong momentum in RMB, but in the medium term it would be hard for RMB rates in Hong Kong to stay substantially lower than onshore, said HSBC's Wang. (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Rachel Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)