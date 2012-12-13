By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Dec 13 Expectations of strong yuan appreciation are reviving and reshaping onshore and offshore spot yuan moves, widening the spread between the two curves to as much as 350 basis points this week, the highest level in almost a year. Analysts say the sharp rise in the value of the offshore yuan against the U.S. dollar will hopefully attract more Chinese importers to convert their yuan positions to the dollar in the offshore market for trade payments, leading to an increase in the offshore yuan pool, which has been under pressure this year. The offshore yuan spot has been hovering near record highs in the past two weeks. The onshore yuan spot , which is restrained by a 1 percent daily trading band, has lagged behind, though it repeatedly hit the top-end limit during the past month. The Chinese currency has been buoyed by a raft of economic data which has added to signs that the world's second-largest economy is emerging from a protracted slowdown. "The CNH is now more expensive than the CNY and those who want to sell renminbi may choose to sell it in Hong Kong, which is likely to lead to a big increase in the offshore yuan pool in November and December," said Andrew Fung, Hang Seng Bank's executive director. Hong Kong's yuan deposits have been shrinking most of the year and were at 554.8 billion yuan at end-October, down 12 percent from last November's peak, as investors moved their deposits to investment products both onshore and offshore to pursue higher yields. Interest in the yuan was also dampened after a depreciation of 1.6 recent from the beginning of this year to its July trough. It has since recouped those losses and is now up nearly 1 percent for the year to date. As a result, the offshore yuan rate almost converged with the onshore one or even became weaker than it recently, prompting more balanced cross-border fund flows under the yuan trade settlement scheme, which is the main source of the offshore yuan pool. Material from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed that payments from Hong Kong to mainland China surpassed those from the mainland to Hong Kong under yuan trade settlement during the past two quarters, implying declining interest to hold yuan by foreign corporates. "The spread between CNH and CNY spot could be sustained going into the first quarter of next year due to strong sentiment in RMB, which has less price constraints offshore," said Wang Ju, a senior Asian FX strategist at HSBC. Downside momentum in USD/RMB is likely to continue through the fourth quarter and the first quarter next year due to seasonal and cyclical factors, she added. The bank expected the three yuan forward curves, including onshore and offshore deliverable forwards and offshore non-deliverable forwards, to converge over time and suggested positioning for that via selling 12-month USD/CNH and USD/CNY NDF spreads. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Bank of China , China's No. 4 bank, has been appointed the clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan, China's central bank said on Tuesday, starting the last leg of an economic integration that has drawn Taiwan closer to its one-time political foe and lifted trade to over $160 billion annually. * Bank of China hopes its Taipei branch will open yuan clearing business in Taiwan in a month, Perng Fai-nan, Taiwan's central bank chief said on Wednesday, adding the central bank will likely consider putting the yuan into its forex reserves portfolio, which is the fourth-largest behind China, Japan and Russia. * The Western Canadian province of British Columbia is looking to sell dim sum bonds and has hired HSBC on the deal, Jamie Edwardson, director of communications for B.C.'s ministry of finance said, in what could be the first time a foreign provincial government has issued offshore yuan debt. * BNP PARIBAS has been given approval to launch the world's first yuan-denominated warrant in Hong Kong on Dec. 19, information provided by Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed. The underlying asset is the existing issued yuan traded units of ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF. * China Asset Management (Hong Kong) said it has been given a further 5 billion yuan quota for its yuan exchange-traded fund (ETF) listed in Hong Kong by China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange of China. E Fund (Hong Kong) also announced it has used up its 5 billion yuan ETF quota and is applying for new quota. CHART OF THE WEEK: CNH & CNY spot curves: link.reuters.com/cyk64t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. HSBC 40,290.8 126 2. Standard 19,438.5 75 Chartered Bank 3. BNP Paribas SA 16,726.3 60 4. Bank of China 10,321.3 15 5. Deutsche Bank 6,988.5 27 YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3 2. Citi 2,912.5 2 3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1 4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1 Merrill Lynch 5. HSBC 1,248.5 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of Dec. 13. 