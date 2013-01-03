HONG KONG Jan 3 HSBC Bank (China) Company
Limited is selling a 1 billion yuan ($160.5 million) two-year
floating-rate dim sum bond in the offshore market, two sources
close to the deal said on Thursday.
The initial price guidance of the senior unsecured bond is
fixed at three-month Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR)-45
bps (basis points), the sources said.
"The books opened this morning and the bond will be priced
as early as today," one of the sources said, "So far the
feedback is quite positive from investors."
HSBC (China) is rated A2 by Moody's and the dim sum bond
will not be rated. The coupons will be paid quarterly on Jan.
10, Apr. 10, July 10 and Oct. 10 of each year.
The offshore yuan bond market has been developing rapidly
since the first dim sum bond was issued in July, 2007. Total
issuance volume in 2012 registered at 148.5 billion yuan,
according to Thomson Reuters statistics.
Floating-rate dim sum bonds are rare in the market since a
mature offshore benchmark yield curve is still in the making and
fixed rates are easier to be accepted by investors in the
nascent market.
Before this floating-rate bond, HSBC (China) sold a 1
billion yuan two-year dim sum bond priced at SHIBOR+38bps in
June 2009.
China Development Bank, one of the country's three
policy banks, also issued two floating-rate dim sum bonds in
2009 and 2010, in a bid to accelerate the development of the
market with new products.
HSBC is the sole global coordinator for
the transaction.
Joint lead managers and bookrunners include HSBC, Bank of
Communications Hong Kong Branch, China Construction Bank
International, Citic Securities International, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (Asia), and ICBC International.