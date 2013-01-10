By Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, Jan 10 The offshore yuan bond market made a luminous start to the new year, with nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of orders chasing three dim sum bonds that eventually raised a combined 2.9 billion yuan. Bankers say improved liquidity in the offshore market and lower funding costs to obtain yuan will attract more investors craving higher returns to the market, which is good for the deal pipeline. Strong Chinese trade data published on Thursday also suggests that economic conditions in the U.S. and China are improving steadily, encouraging investors to buy offshore yuan bonds. "We have quite a few dim sum bonds in the pipeline, and I think the low yield can last for some time as liquidity is strong," said a debt capital market banker in Hong Kong. HSBC, which topped the dim sum bond issuance league table in 2012, was the first to tap the market this year with a rare floating-rate note, attracting vigorous demand and pricing at the tight end of guidance. Pricing at three-month Shanghai interbank offered rate (Shibor) minus 60 basis points, which translated to around 3.3 percent yield for the two-year offering, was seen to be well priced given its floating-rate coupon. Most offshore market players still prefer fixed-rate bonds since there are few instruments they can use to hedge the risk of volatility in the Shibor rate - which is determined by onshore money market conditions. Following the HSBC note, state-owned Guangdong Nuclear Power reopened its November 2015 bond and assembled an orderbook three times that of the issue size, enabling it to price the bond 17 basis points lower than the 3.75 percent level of two months ago. Sentiment in the market is quite good at present, and well-funded global investors are taking a more bullish view on the yuan as well, which attracts them to yuan assets, said a banker in Hong Kong. The interbank lending rate in the offshore yuan market has been hovering around historical lows after the New Year holiday, making it easier for investors to obtain the currency to invest. The overnight yuan lending rate in Hong Kong offered by Bank of China Hong Kong fell to 1 percent on Thursday from a record high of 5.5 percent seen last September. "We have seen inflows into dedicated RMB bond funds in the last month or so averaging a billion yuan a week, and this money is from retail investors in Europe and other parts of Asia," said the head of a bank trading desk. So far demand is focused on high-grade issuance, but investors are warming to high-yield as well, he added. Global risk-on sentiment is also reflected in the booming dollar bond market at the beginning of the year, where three junk-rated Chinese real estate firms drew in a gargantuan $45.8 billion. Shimao Property's $800m bond ushered in a new reality to China high-yield property bonds by pricing aggressively, following last week's trades from Country Garden and Kaisa Group which arguably came too cheap. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Asset managers E Fund (Hong Kong) and China Asset Management (Hong Kong) secured a further 800 million yuan quota, respectively, to invest in the mainland's capital market via offshore fixed-income funds denominated in yuan, amid global investors' increased interest in buying yuan assets. * International payments in China's yuan surged 24 percent in November from the month before and reached a record 0.56 percent of the global total, transaction services organisation SWIFT said, as China moves to internationalise its currency. * Swedish lender Svenska Handelsbanken AB completed the sale of a 400 million yuan three-year dim sum bond priced at 3 percent, in which the order book reached 2.5 billion yuan. * The return of growth momentum in China's economy and an improvement in trade will benefit the yuan, which is likely to appreciate about 2 percent in 2013, said Cindy Fu, regional head of capital market products and securities brokerage at Standard Chartered (Hong Kong)'s wealth management department. * Yuan deposits in Taiwan banks' offshore business units (OBU) increased by 11.3 percent month-on-month to reach 21.5 billion yuan by the end of November and yuan cross-border trade settlement rose by 43.4 percent to 7.56 billion yuan, according to data released by Taiwan central bank. * Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited said it will introduce options on January 21 on Hong Kong dollar-traded units of the CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF, both of which have A-shares as their underlying benchmark, to strengthen the China dimension in its stock options offering. CHART OF THE WEEK: Recent dim sum bond issuance: link.reuters.com/dej25t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.Standard Chartered 1,250.0 1 2.National Australia Bank 650.0 1 3.HSBC 600.0 2 4.ICBC 576.7 2 5.Agricultural Bank of China 376.7 1 * Thomson Reuters data as of Jan. 10. RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Dim sum bond market set for a brighter 2013 Bumper 2012 a hard act to follow for Asia's dollar credits More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS Offshore yuan bonds THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.2262 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)