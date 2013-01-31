By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Jan 31 Taiwan, a latecomer in developing the offshore yuan business, is likely to catch up quickly with a yuan currency clearing settlement agreement finally signed and a package of favourable policies offered by Beijing this week. Analysts say China's efforts to expand the offshore yuan market beyond Hong Kong is accelerating, pointing to a slew of Taiwan-related policies which have been recently announced. They also note that as a territory which has natural demand for the yuan and which sees mainland China as its largest export market, the island has the potential to accumulate yuan funds at a fast speed. "Taiwan has a big trade surplus with China, and if they switch part of that to yuan settlements, it will be a boost to its yuan pool," said Chi Lo, BNP Paribas' senior strategist in Greater China, who expected its yuan pool to reach 100 billion yuan by the end of the year. For the time being, only offshore banking units (OBU) of Taiwan banks can take yuan deposits from overseas individuals and companies, suggesting huge space to expand the pool once local residents are allowed to do so. Yuan deposits with Taiwan OBUs stood at 21.5 billion yuan ($3.5 billion) by November, almost five times that of a year earlier, but still well below Hong Kong's 603 billion yuan by the end of 2012. "Based on our unofficial survey, driven by demand for asset diversification and expectation of RMB appreciation vs. the TWD, 40 percent of Taiwan residents would like to open RMB deposit accounts, naming, to convert some deposits in TWD or USD to RMB," Deutsche bank analysts said in a report released on Thursday. Taiwan's central bank said it will allow local banks to conduct yuan business as soon as before the Lunar New Year in February, with daily yuan conversion capped at 20,000 yuan and transfer amounts at 80,000 yuan, the same as Hong Kong. What is more encouraging is that schemes like the Renminbi Foreign Direct Investment (RMB FDI) and Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII), which took years to launch after Hong Kong's offshore yuan market came into being, are available for Taiwan investors from the beginning of its development. Diversified repatriation channels with decent returns will allow banks to provide higher interest rates for their yuan deposits than Taiwan dollar products, which will attract local companies and residents from other investments. Given the low yield of Taiwan dollar assets, about 11 percent of total banking sector deposits held by domestic enterprises and individuals in Taiwan were foreign currency deposits by end-November, and foreign assets of financial institutions accounted for 38.4 percent of their total assets, according to Deutsche Bank's statistics. That said, market players are still waiting to see whether Chinese regulators will impose any restrictions on fund movements among different offshore yuan markets and make Hong Kong and Taiwan two separate centres, though most of them do not think it likely. They are also looking forward to more detailed guidance on the currency clearing settlement agreement, such as how the quota will be set and the amount Beijing will grant to the island. To facilitate cross-border trade settlement denominated in yuan, participant banks can square their yuan positions with yuan clearing banks and quotas are set each quarter or year as per Hong Kong's experience to control yuan fund flows. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Yuan deposits in Hong Kong increased to 603 billion yuan by the end of December, up 5.6 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Yuan loans amounted to 79 billion yuan at the end of 2012, up 157 percent from 2011. * China kicked off its cross-border yuan loan scheme in Qianhai on Monday with Hong Kong-based banks signing some 2 billion yuan in lending to mainland Chinese firms for 26 projects, a step further towards opening China's capital account and internationalising its currency. * Bank of China Hong Kong is designated as a market maker for USD/CNH futures to be launched on Feb. 25 by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, becoming the sole bank among the first group of market makers. * Huaneng Power International Inc , China's largest independent power producer, completed its sale of a 1.5 billion yuan, three-year dim sum bond at 3.85 percent on Wednesday, a source close to the deal told Reuters. * Chinese property company New World China Land Limited 0917.HK completed its sale of a 3 billion yuan five-year dim sum bond which was priced at 5.5 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The bond was warmly received in the market, with the order-book exceeding 9.6 billion yuan from 111 accounts. * The Bank of England is prepared in principle to become the first G7 central bank to enter into a foreign exchange swap agreement with China, Chris Salmon, the bank's Executive Director for Banking Services said in London, opening the door to another substantial step in moves to liberalise the yuan currency. CHART OF THE WEEK: Taiwan's yuan deposits: link.reuters.com/huj65t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.HSBC 6,018.0 17 2.Standard Chartered 3,625.5 9 3.BNP Paribas SA 2,284.3 7 4.National Australia Bank 2,000.0 3 5.ICBC 1,076.7 3 * Thomson Reuters data as of Jan. 31. RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Tight yuan funds offshore may cap new loan business More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS Offshore yuan bonds THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.2204 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)