By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Feb 21 The yuan non-deliverable forward (NDF) market is rapidly losing market share as more and more corporate fund flows are switched to the deliverable market seeking a better channel to hedge currency risk, traders said. NDF contracts, betting on future movements of the yuan and settled in U.S. dollars, were once the main financial instrument used by importers and exporters, with no offshore yuan market available out of the mainland authorities' exchange controls. However, its leading position has been challenged by the new deliverable yuan market in Hong Kong, also known as the CNH market, which drove down the NDF's daily trading volume to around $3 billion now from $5 billion about two years ago, traders estimated. By comparison, the turnover of deliverable yuan spot and forward in the offshore market as a whole has reached approximately $5-6 billion per day from zero when the market came into being in mid-2010 as part of Beijing's plans to internationalise the yuan. The contraction of yuan NDF market is largely due to the basis risk it carries - the difference between the actual yuan spot rate and the midpoint fixing set by People's Bank of China (PBoC), which widened considerably when the onshore yuan daily trading band was doubled to 1 percent last year. "This makes corporates with NDF contracts, which directly link to the PBoC's fixing, less protected," said Nathan Chow, an analyst at DBS Bank in Hong Kong. With the prospect of broader foreign exchange reform, the regulator will probably widen the trading band further to reflect market forces better while market participants will increasingly migrate to the CNH market, Chow added. The onshore yuan spot rate repeatedly hit the strong end of the daily limit late last year and the market is expecting the band to be further widened to 1.5-2 percent this year. Beijing's ambitions to promote the international use of the yuan and make the currency match China's growing power as the world's second-largest economy bode well for the CNH market, with more favourable policies in prospect. China gave a green light to yuan clearing banks in Taiwan and Singapore just ahead of the Lunar New Year in early February, paving the way for more offshore yuan deliverable markets similar to Hong Kong's. The creation of more offshore yuan centres is likely to divert more liquidity and trading activity from the NDF market in future. "Companies now make more use of the CNH market to hedge currency risk," said a banker in charge of treasury sales, adding some Chinese importers choose to borrow dollars in Hong Kong and use USD/CNH forward contracts to lock in their cost of funds. Statistics from China's central bank showed that corporates increased to use yuan when they settled trade with China, taking the currency's share of total trade flows to nearly 15 percent in the past three months, up from an average 12 percent in 2012. As yuan forwards become deliverable in more locations and to an increasing number of market players, the need for an NDF market will slowly evaporate, HSBC analysts said in a recent report. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Chinatrust Financial is set to price Taiwan's first Renminbi bond at an indicative yield of 2.9 percent and the final yield will be announced as soon as Friday, three sources familiar with the plan said on Tuesday. The bank has received regulatory approval to raise up to T$5 billion ($168 million) for the bond. * China named Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's biggest bank, as the clearing bank for offshore yuan business in Singapore, following the signing of a clearing settlement agreement in January between China's central bank and Bank of China's Taipei branch - the yuan clearing bank for Taiwan. * Taiwan's First Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of First Financial, said it had taken in 1.1 billion in yuan ($177 million) deposits in the first three days after starting business on February 6, accounting for one-third of all yuan deposits taken by Taiwan's domestic banking units (DBU) during the period. * The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has added Bank of China Hong Kong as a market maker for yuan currency futures starting from February 25, following DBS, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China International Futures, Merrill Lynch International, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Newedge Financial. * Citi said it saw strong growth in RMB-related transactions in the past two years in Singapore, including doubling of RMB account openings and significant increase in volume of payment processing as more trade transactions between Singapore and China are settled in the currency. * China's central bank drained 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday. This is the first time since June that the central bank has used ordinary repos to drain funds. CHART OF THE WEEK: Yuan foreign exchange curves: link.reuters.com/fuc26t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.HSBC 8,421.0 23 2.BNP Paribas SA 4,315.8 14 3.Standard Chartered 3,775.5 11 4.National Australia Bank 2,000.0 3 5.Bank of China 1,876.7 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of Feb. 21.