By Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, July 11 As Hong Kong seeks to extend its dominance as a hub for offshore yuan transactions, China is opening trade and finance centres at home that could eventually challenge the former British colony's role. With total yuan assets, comprising bank deposits and bonds, standing at more than a trillion yuan, and trade in yuan growing, Hong Kong can breathe easy for some time to come, but China clearly has ambitions for centres on the mainland as it seeks to accelerate internationalisation of the yuan. The State Council has granted approval to Shanghai to establish a pilot free trade zone and media reports have said that Beijing has given the nod to foreign banks to set up subsidiaries there. And about an hour's drive away from Hong Kong, China is establishing a new economic zone, earmarked to become a testing ground for full capital account convertibility. Focused on finance, logistics and IT services, the Qianhai Bay economic zone hopes to draw on neighbouring Hong Kong's expertise as a hub for the renminbi, or offhsore yuan, as it seeks to provide the same services in renminbi bond and equity offerings, insurance products and trade settlement. "Hong Kong can be a good mentor to Qianhai for renminbi services," Zhang Bei, director general of the new economic zone, told a conference on Wednesday. The zone is being built, at planned cost of 400 billion yuan, on 30 square kilometres of reclaimed land in the Shenzhen province. It will offer low taxes, and seek to match Hong Kong's rigorous legal regime and anticorruption vigilance. Four hundred financial institutions have applied to set up operations in Qianhai, accounting for two-thirds of the total that have applied, according to Shenzhen government officials. Expected to be fully up and running over the next three years, Qianhai is already building up business. The first batch of loan agreements signed in January between 15 Qianhai companies and 15 Hong Kong banks totalled around 2 billion yuan, but analysts say the total had risen to about 5 billion yuan by May. In comparison, HSBC estimates the total amount of yuan loans outstanding in Hong Kong at around 90 billion yuan. WEEK IN REVIEW: China's central bank has updated rules on cross-border yuan transactions for onshore banks and companies by enabling them to provide settlement services for qualified companies and extending the tenors of yuan credit lines provided by domestic banks to overseas financial institutions. June was a forgettable month for offshore yuan-denominated bonds or the dim sum bond market. It lost 2.4 percent in U.S. dollar terms and 2.5 percent in local terms according to HSBC's local bond indexes, making it the worst month for the bond market since September 2011. France plans to set up a currency swap line with China. So far, about 21 countries have signed currency swap lines with the People's Bank of China in order to strengthen trade ties. The latest one was a 200 billion yuan swap line signed between Britain and China in June. CHART OF THE WEEK: Yuan deposits in Hong Kong:By the end of May, yuan deposits in Hong Kong swelled to a record 700 billion yuan, making up more than 10 percent of the total deposit base among Hong Kong banks, despite expectations that the yuan will weaken later this year. Heavier trade settlement was the key reason behind the surge in volumes. RECENT STORIES: China updates rules on cross-border yuan transactions Weekly CNH Tracker in PDF:Some other story More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES