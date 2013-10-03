By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Oct 3 A quiet offshore yuan bond
market is being gradually revived by foreign issuers after a
long summer lull, with energy giant BP this week becoming the
latest company to tap the market with a benchmark-size offering.
Strong demand for the third dim sum issue by a foreign
corporate in the last month bodes well for the pipeline from
multinational entities that either use the proceeds to fund
operations in China or make use of currency swaps for cheaper
funding.
BP Capital Markets, a funding arm of BP, returned to
the dim sum market on Wednesday by selling a 1.2 billion yuan
($196 million) five-year bond, which was eventually priced at
3.95 percent, about 30 pips lower than the initial guidance.
The bond was more than four times oversubscribed, with fund
managers taking up the lion's share of the issue, followed by
banks and private banks, bankers with direct knowledge of the
deal said.
Investors are hungry for dim sum bonds with good ratings and
attractive yields, especially after a dearth of issues in July
and August that saw issuance fell to the lowest level in three
years.
"BP's dim sum bond is attractive given its relative value. A
single A issue with an almost 4 percent return sounds a good
deal to us," said a fund manager in Hong Kong.
French Total Capital and South Korean SK Global sold their
dim sum bonds in September, which were also well received and
raised a combined 2.015 billion yuan.
However, issues from Chinese names remain subdued.RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker-Fears of cash squeeze in yuan market ease as
long holiday looms
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES