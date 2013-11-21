By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Nov 21 As China's sweeping plans for economic reform over the next decade underline a leading role for Shanghai in opening up the capital account, Hong Kong is hurrying to shore up its own position as the premier offshore yuan hub. In addition to introducing a slew of diversified yuan-related financial products in the past few weeks, market participants on Monday made written proposals for policy changes aimed at keeping the former British colony's edge intact. The proposed changes would remove bottlenecks to growth in Hong Kong's yuan liquidity pool, and help sustain its first mover advantage in burgeoning offshore yuan business. The Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), an advisory body set up by the Hong Kong government, identified various ways to promote the city's offshore yuan business to ward off competition from other centres. The wide-ranging suggestions include relaxation of daily conversion and remittance limit for Hong Kong residents, obtaining liquidity from the onshore market and a QDII3 programme that allows financial institutions registered in Qianhai to make offshore investments. "I believe most of these proposals can be approved and rolled out within the next 12 months, some of which will be in the form of pilot programmes," said Banny Lam, co-head of research at Agricultural Bank of China International. In Lam's view, Hong Kong may lose some business as Shanghai begins to tap offshore yuan business, yet it can also explore more opportunities as Beijing opens domestic markets faster. Growth for Hong Kong's yuan deposits slowed from a tenfold increase from early 2009 to Nov 2011, owing to slower yuan appreciation, China's weak trade environment as well as a daily conversion quota imposed on Hong Kong residents. As a proportion of the total renminbi, as the yuan is also known, in the offshore markets, the pool in Hong Kong had shrunk to around 65 percent in September from more than 85 percent at the end of 2011, according to the FSDC. "Naturally, we expect more competition for offshore renminbi business from financial centres around the world. Hong Kong has always welcomed competition as a driver for growth and progress," Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said at a forum on Wednesday. Some analysts believe it is wise for Hong Kong to make the most of Qianhai, given free currency movements will be tested there while a free trade zone encompassing the small area is expected to be approved soon. Official approval for Guangdong province to set up a free trade zone is expected quite soon, Chinese newspaper National Business Daily reported on Monday. "The proposal to utilise Qianhai is in the right direction," said Raymond Yeung, an analyst at ANZ. The QDII3 proposal could lure many onshore financial institutions to Qianhai to enable cross-border financial investment in Hong Kong, Yeung said. China is stepping up efforts to reform the onshore financial market. In comments contained in a public guide book to the Communist Party's reforms, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said the central bank would move toward allowing the yuan's exchange rate to trade freely, by gradually expanding the trading band. He went on to say the PBOC would "basically" exit from regular currency market intervention, going slightly further than in previous comments which said it would reduce intervention. Offshore yuan reserves will have to reach 11 trillion yuan to achieve one-third of the U.S. dollar's international status within 15 years, the Financial Services Development Council said. WEEK IN REVIEW: * GF International announced on Monday to launch a bond fund under Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme. The fund with a quota of 800 million yuan ($131.3 million) will invest at least 70 percent in government bonds or those that have a credit rating of AA or above. * CIFM Asset Management (Hong Kong) said on Monday to launch a yuan diversified income fund under RQFII programme, which will invest no more than 20 percent in China's A-share market and no less than 80 percent in the onshore bond market. * Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Singapore priced a 2 billion yuan two-year bond at 3.20 percent on Tuesday, the tight end of the final guidance, thanks to an order book of over 5.2 billion yuan involving 100 accounts, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. * The spot offshore yuan hit a record high of 6.0573 on Tuesday, leaving the spread between the offshore and the onshore yuan at more than 300 pips, nearing a 2013 high of nearly 400 pips in early January. CHART OF THE WEEK: RMB in Hong Kong as a proportion of the total RMB in the offshore market declines:RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Dim sum bond yields face upward pressure amid heavy supply More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES