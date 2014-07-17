By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 17
HONG KONG, July 17 A flurry of significant
initiatives has been hailed by some market participants as
evidence the Chinese yuan can overtake established currencies in
global trade settlement soon - but don't bet on it.
In June, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) appointed
yuan-clearing banks in London and Frankfurt, with Paris and
Luxembourg expected to get one each soon. South Korea said it
would introduce direct trading between the won and the
yuan.
Important as these moves are for the offshore renminbi
market, there are factors explaining why the yuan won't overtake
the pound, the euro and the U.S. dollar's lead in trade
settlement currencies anytime soon.
The biggest one is the sheer scale of trade settlement
volumes. While trade settlement data in currency terms
country-wise is difficult to get, SWIFT data provides the
closest proxy - and its numbers show the yuan is still well down
the table.
In rankings by value, the yuan ranks seventh as a global
payments currency with a share of 1.5 percent compared to the
U.S. dollar (41 percent), the euro (32 percent) and the pound (8
percent).
Even within Asia, where Beijing has focused its efforts
promoting renminbi-use - and where every country counts China
among its top three trading partners - progress over the past
five years has been slow.
The greenback is still the region's predominant currency for
settling trade, with a market share of nearly 80 percent,
according to SWIFT. Recent complications that likely will delay
the roll-out of China's planned worldwide payments superhighway
could make it harder to raise the yuan's share.
Also, the yuan is unlikely to be used for settling trade
payments when neither the buyer nor the seller is in China.
Even in Europe, where top Chinese officials have recently
been on a charm offensive, when firms want China's currency,
they use their euros and pounds to buy dollars, and then use
those dollars to buy renminbi.
This reflects the fact the market in dollar-denominated
assets is exceptionally deep and liquid, which keeps down
transaction costs.
In other words, European practice reflects the dollar's
"exorbitant privilege" as the only true global currency, freely
accepted by currency traders and investors around the world, and
that is unlikely to change soon, Barry Eichengreen, a former
senior policy adviser at the International Monetary Fund wrote
for Project Syndicate.
The dollar's premier status is also reflected in
foreign-exchange trading volumes. Renminbi trading with non-U.S.
dollar currencies is a fraction of what's done in the greenback.
In global markets in the three years ending April 2013,
renminbi-dollar trades averaged $113 billion a day, whereas
direct renminbi-euro trades is a fraction of that amount,
according to the latest survey of foreign-exchange markets by
the Bank of International Settlements.
Another factor blunting the yuan's challenge to overtake
other currencies for trade-settlements is linked to China's
economic outlook. If economic growth slows significantly or the
country is faced with financial problems, there could be
significantly less demand for yuan-denominated assets.
Concerns about capital outflows resurfaced after the
official Xinhua news agency last week said the PBOC is looking
into allegations by a state broadcaster that Bank of China
, the country's fourth largest lender, has been
laundering money offshore for clients.
Fortunately for the architects of the yuan liberalisation
project, second quarter GDP numbers released on Wednesday and a
record half for issuance in the offshore yuan market means
investors are still optimistic about the near-term outlook.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Give me yuan. J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it would
launch a share class hedged to the renminbi for its ASEAN Fund
on July 21. As an investment category, RMB-hedged classes were
launched in three of its income generating funds earlier this
year.
* Total returns. HSBC Global Asset Management launched a
Chinese fixed income fund that aims to invest for total return
in renminbi terms, through investments primarily in a portfolio
of fixed income securities and money market instruments under
the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII)
scheme.
* Rapid growth. Taiwan's yuan deposits have grown rapidly
since a yuan clearing agreement was signed with China last year.
The island had 292.738 billion yuan ($47.19 billion) in yuan
deposits as of late June, versus 290.097 billion yuan in May,
the central bank said this week.
* Familiar paper. Taiwan financial regulators are planning
to allow Chinese tourists to buy yuan financial products when
they travel to the island, a newspaper reported on Monday, in
the latest sign of warming ties across the Taiwan Straits.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
China offshore yuan bond performance beats Asian index:
bit.ly/1zL0WKu
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)