HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong's yuan bond market is seeing strong support from continuous fund inflows under a stock connect scheme, which pushes the average funding cost down and bodes well for the issuance pipeline in the coming months.

The so-called dim sum market had a slow start this year as yields in the offshore yuan market exceeded onshore levels, forcing Chinese dim sum issuers to seek funds on the mainland.

Dim sum issuance in the first four months totalled 79 billion yuan ($12.74 billion), down 52 percent from the same period last year, Thomson Reuters statistics show.

However, the situation is changing as the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme saw robust southbound flows in the past few weeks, which greatly eased the offshore yuan market's tight liquidity.

"The market has been undersupplied this year as the yield is much higher than expected. But volumes of supply will gradually come back with a mixture of issuers from Chinese and multinational companies," said Vincent Wong, head of Greater China debt capital markets at ANZ.

The stock connect has brought in a net 50 billion yuan into Hong Kong in the past month, according to Reuters calculations, thanks to increased demand for Hong Kong stocks from mainland investors.

As a benchmark for offshore yuan funding cost, the yield on one-year certificates of deposit (CD) has eased from more than 4 percent to around 3.7 percent now, traders say.

Hong Kong banks have started to cut yuan deposit rates as offshore liquidity improves. Following Hang Seng Bank and China Construction Bank (Asia) which lowered deposit rates earlier, two big players in offshore yuan market, namely Bank of China Hong Kong and Standard Chartered, also cut their rates.

As funds continue to flow into the former British colony, the average yield on dim sum bonds with an average duration of 2.6 years has eased by 34 basis points within a month to stand at 4.72 percent on Thursday, according to HSBC's dim sum bond index.

"We need to bear in mind that a crucial group of issuers -Chinese financial institutions - have been absent so far this year. This pent-up supply is likely to resume soon," said Crystal Zhao, an analyst at HSBC in Hong Kong.

A stable yuan is also likely to help improve investor appetite for dim sum bonds. Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan rose to their highest level since early December, a Reuters poll showed earlier this month.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* German firms with interests in China should make greater efforts to do business in yuan, taking advantage of a clearing hub in Frankfurt with the potential to boost bilateral trade, Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel said.

* The RMB climbed to the fifth most-active currency for global payments and accounted for 2.03 percent of payments worldwide in March, said global payment services organisation SWIFT.

* China New Town has booked orders of 6.6 billion yuan for a 1.3 billion offering of three-year dim sum bonds priced to yield 5.5 percent, reported by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

* China plans to take a giant step towards making the yuan more convertible by extending to all its free trade zones a pilot scheme allowing the currency to be traded with few restrictions, before taking the scheme nationwide later this year.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Monthly dim sum bond issuance: here

RECENT STORIES: China's new free trade zones to hasten capital account opening

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by)