HONG KONG May 7 Companies around the globe are gradually switching settlement of some trade transactions into yuan, but complex regulations in China remain a barrier to using the currency more readily.

Many corporate treasures say they are no longer asking why they should use the Renminbi, or yuan, for trade and investment, but ask instead how they can use the Chinese currency to optimise their business with China.

"We have started to see the yuan more in the sense of a treasury currency and investment instrument now. I don't think companies that are operating in this region can avoid including the currency in their portfolios," said Francis Ho, group treasurer at CLP Holdings Limited.

Cross-border trade settlement denominated in yuan has expanded rapidly since it was launched in 2009. Thirty percent of China's trade by volume was settled in yuan in the first quarter this year, compared to 22 percent for the whole of 2014.

A recent HSBC survey showed more than half of companies surveyed expected to increase their cross-border trade with China in the next 12 months, and 27 percent of the firms that were not using the yuan now planned to use it in the future.

The survey questioned 1,610 international companies during January and February currently doing business with mainland China, or were a business in mainland China that imports/exports outside of the region.

Even for newly-nominated offshore yuan centres such as Canada, yuan usage is increasing rapidly among companies and banks. In March, 10.2 percent of all direct payments between Canada and China/Hong Kong were in yuan, up from 3.9 percent two years ago, according to global transaction services organisation SWIFT.

The significant increase in yuan usage has made the "redback" Canada's second most-used currency for settlements with China and Hong Kong after the Canadian dollar.

However, treasurers say one of the biggest concerns when doing business in yuan is the complexity of China's regulations, which makes it difficult for treasurers to keep up with frequently-changing policies.

For example, after a pilot scheme for cross-border pooling and sweeping that helps multinational companies to manage their liquidity was allowed in the Shanghai free trade zone (FTZ) at the beginning of last year, it was quickly made available nationwide within months.

And as for the FTZs themselves, three more provinces have been allowed to create FTZs less than two years after the Shanghai zone was founded.

"This is something that has caused a bit of confusion and what companies are asking is 'should I go in now or should I wait?'," said Carmen Ling, global head of RMB solutions, Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.

Some market participants stressed the importance of knowing the different ways that local authorities in China enforce central government policies.

"The lessons I can offer from being a relatively early adopter of the yuan is that Beijing sets policies, states (local governments) decide how they are actually done. For anyone dealing with China, you have to be aware there is great difference in the regulatory view among different states," said Raj Rai, IKEA's Asia-Pacific treasury manager.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent to 952 billion yuan ($153.50 billion) in March from the previous month, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 616.2 billion yuan, compared with 462 billion yuan in February.

China should allow greater flexibility in its exchange rate policy by reducing intervention, as part of its efforts to secure growth while pursuing economic reform, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

China conducted trial runs for the planned launch of a yuan-denominated gold fix last month, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a sign the world's second-biggest bullion consumer was moving closer to creating a benchmark price.

The International Monetary Fund is close to declaring China's yuan "fair-value" for the first time in more than a decade, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The IMF's reassessment of the yuan is set to be made official in its reports on China's economy due in the coming months.

