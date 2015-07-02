HONG KONG, July 2 Foreign asset managers are seeking easier access to China's restricted capital markets, saying it is a prerequisite for mainland-listed shares to be added to global indexes.

China-listed shares known as A shares are generally only available to Chinese citizens. The market is gradually opening up with foreign investors now able to buy A shares under a cross border share connect scheme and quotas that funds apply for.

"We are not seeing a lot of client demand that's really pushing for the inclusion of China A shares in their portfolios. There's a lot of education that needs to be done at this point," said Brian Roberts, an Asia ETF product manager at Vanguard.

"For us, we would encourage the index providers not to necessarily include it in their indexes until there is equal and fair participation in access to the China A share market."

U.S. index provider MSCI Inc held off adding A shares in its global emerging market index earlier this month, though the rival FTSE Russell has launched two transitional indexes that cover these Chinese shares.

Following FTSE Russell's inclusion, Vanguard said it planned to add onshore Chinese equities to its broad emerging markets exchange-traded fund, making it the first broad-based emerging markets ETF to gain direct exposure to the onshore market.

The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, which has some $50 billion in assets, ranks among the biggest U.S.-listed ETFs.

Vanguard's Roberts said the decision to offer transitional products was not driven by client demand, but the company's expectation that A shares would ultimately be accepted and it had to figure out a gradual and meaningful way to have A shares added to its product.

His opinion was echoed by State Street Global Advisors' Asian ex-Japan head of portfolio strategists Sunny Ng who believed foreign investors were studying Chinese markets to have a better understanding before jumping into it.

There's a huge disconnect between how liquid this market is, how big China is and the relatively small allocations people have at present, said Ng.

"It's more of a structural problem that they are slowly looking at, rather than something that they are pushing to have A shares included this year or next. I don't think there is any of that appetite now."

Concerns on free access to and exit from China's onshore market have intensified as the Chinese equity market has fallen more than 20 percent from its peak in mid-June and has become the world's most volatile stock market.

At present, foreign investors buy A shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme, Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and its cousin RQFII, all of which have quotas.

Foreign participation in China's $10 trillion stock market remains negligible. The outstanding amount of QFII and RQFII was $139 billion as of June 29, and around $26 billion of the northbound quota under the stock connect has been used so far.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China has appointed state-owned Bank of China as the yuan clearing bank in Hungary, the People's Bank of China said in a statement published on Sunday, in the latest move to expand the offshore yuan market.

* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong rose 1.8 percent to 972.4 billion yuan ($156.8 billion) in May from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 492.5 billion yuan for the month, compared with 484.2 billion yuan in April.

* Chinese renminbi trade volumes in London more than doubled last year, according to figures from the City of London Corporation on Friday, in a further sign of deepening financial links between Britain and China.

* China Construction Bank Corporation launched the first RQFII money market ETF in the Eurozone that is denominated and traded in the yuan on Euronext Paris on Tuesday.

* Euroclear Bank, the Brussels-based international central securities depository (ICSD), and China Construction Bank signed a MoU on Monday to further develop the offshore Renminbi capital market.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Hong Kong's yuan deposits: link.reuters.com/kex94w

($1 = 6.2021 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)