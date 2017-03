CALGARY, Alberta Nov 10 Brent crude extended losses to be down more than $1 per barrel in late trade on Monday, pushed lower by a strengthening U.S. dollar and persistent concerns about strong global supply and weak economic growth.

Brent crude fell to a low of $82.27 per barrel and was last trading down $1.01 at $82.38. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by James Dalgleish)