By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 For the first time since 2009, a
contract to buy crude oil or any sort of refined product costs
less if it's for immediate delivery than for future shipment,
giving traders more reason to buy now than later.
This phenomenon motivates traders to purchase oil now, store
it in tanks and sell it for a profit when prompt demand
recovers. But whether the contango - or when spot prices are at
a discount to future prices - would help lift the market remains
to be seen. Benchmark Brent crude <0#LCO:> prices have fallen
over 50 percent since August.
The entire oil complex slipped into contango on Wednesday as
a deluge of cargoes triggered by the rise of U.S. shale oil and
refinery expansions earlier in the decade struggle to find
takers due to slowing economic growth, especially in Asia and
Europe. The prompt February Brent crude contract is at a
discount of more than $17 a barrel to the February 2017
equivalent.
"For crude, there's a structural change, going from fairly
balanced to an oversupply," said Richard Gorry, managing
director of Vienna-headquartered energy consultancy JBC Energy.
"For products...demand has not collapsed, (it's) just a tendency
of oversupply of refining capacity and slower demand than had
hoped for."
The last time the entire oil complex fell into contango was
in the final quarter of 2009 when markets were emerging from the
height of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
