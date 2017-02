PERTH Nov 1U.S. oil CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 both dropped $1 per barrel on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and concerns about the global economy.

U.S. crude fell $1.12 to $92.07 per barrel by 0705 GMT, and Brent crude fell to $108.58, down 98 cents after touching a low of $108.50. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Urquhart)