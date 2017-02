LONDON, Sept 12 U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday as investors sold commodities on worries over Europe's deepening debt crisis and slowing global growth.

U.S. crude for October fell $2.03 to a low of $85.21 before recovering slightly to trade around $85.30 by 0710 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)