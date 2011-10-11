LONDON Oct 11 North Sea Brent LCOc1 and U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 fell more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday on concerns over the health of the European economy and as Kuwaiti oil exports resumed after a strike by the country's customs union.

Brent futures for November fell $1.25 to a low of $107.70 before recovering slightly to trade around $107.75 by 0840 GMT. U.S. November crude oil futures dipped to a low of $84.37, down $1.04 before inching back up to around $84.50. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)